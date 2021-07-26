Naa, a young lady in Ghana has indicated that she nearly fell victim to a ploy by two men to rob or kidnap her

According to Naa, she was driving on the N1 stretch towards Dzorwulu when the men dressed as mechanics kept shouting that her oil was leaking

However, Naa said their action was suspicious and she later discovered that it's an act that happens often

A young lady in Ghana has raised an alarm on Twitter after sharing a harrowing experience she had on the N1 road in Accra that nearly ended badly for her.

On her Twitter handle, @bewtifulnaa, the lady indicated that two men who were dressed as mechanics, drove close to her, and tried to stop her by shouting that her oil was leaking.

However, Naa said the men seemed a bit forceful in their quest to get her to stop, which gave her the first suspicion that they had an ulterior motive.

According to Naa, she got more suspicious after the men parked at the Dzorwulu bus stop and continued signaling her to stop, as a car cannot be fixed at a bus stop but a mechanic shop instead.

In addition, the smart young lady said she checked the trail behind her to see if she could find any oil trace but nothing was there, and this buttressed her conviction that the men were on a ploy.

Later, a genuine mechanic that Naa visited mentioned that the plot was a usual act by armed robbers and kidnappers.

They usually do this and might ask you to go the “their shop”around the corner. One may sit with you or drive your car to ensure “safety of the faulty car” then rob you at gun/knife point. They are still on the road with a small picanto-like car (grey in colour). They are hunting.

Ghanaian lady Shares new Trick Robbers Nearly used on her Whilst Driving in town Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: Original

In a previous report, an 18-year-old Ghanaian girl simply identified as Zuleiha gave a chilling account of how she was kidnapped and later released for being 'unsuitable'.

In an interview with JoyNews sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of the media organization, the girl mentioned that the life-threatening experience happened to her on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

According to Zuleiha, she had been sent to buy prepaid electricity credit from a nearby store in her neighborhood at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, when she redirected to another outlet at a less familiar location.

