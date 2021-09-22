John Mahama's daughter, Farida, has released new photos on social media

The photos have the teenager showing off her beauty and style

Many of her followers have been stunned by Farida's latest photos

Former President John Dramani Mahama's only daughter, Farida Mahama, has stepped out in style.

In a new set of photos on her Instagram page, Farida showed herself as a gorgeous young lady with class.

The photos as sighted by YEN.com.gh have Farida wearing a white blouse which was tucked into a pair of baggy trousers that looked like a skirt.

Former President John Mahama's daughter has grown into a beautiful teenager Photo source: @farida_mahama

With her long braids and a black bag hanging by her side, Farida whose seemed to be on her way out of the house posed in front of the door.

In the first photo, she leaned towards the wall to her left with both hands holding the wall while the second had only her left hand touching the wall.

From the photos, Farida looked all grown and beautiful in every sense of the word.

Sharing the photos, the teenager did not have much to say but only captioned the post with a love emoji

Reactions

After Farida shared her photos on social media, many of her followers took to the comment section to react. While some praised her for her good looks, others were simply surprised by the rate of her growth.

Below are some of the comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.

azzzyyyy said:

"Wow my sister is so beautiful ."

djangjasmine said:

"This is beautiful ❤️."

sulemanishac said:

"You look very beautiful."

efia_bliss said:

"Your prez daughtee fine like mine‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ sori ."

iamprincewilliam said:

"@farida_mahama it is like You grew overnight in my eyes ooooh❤️."

She is growing very well.

Farida joins Sharaf to donate to North Legon Hospital on his birthday

Meanwhile, Farida joined her brother, Sharaf Mahama, as he donated equipment and other items to the North Legon Hospital.

Sharaf's donation was in celebration of his 24th birthday which fell on September 21, 2021.

Videos from the donation exercise that surfaced on the internet showed Farida looking gorgeous in white as she followed her brother.

Mahama celebrates daughter, Farida's, birthday

The birthday of Sharaf came just about two months after that of Farida.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Farida turned a year older on Friday, July 16, 2021, and her father shared lovely photos in celebration of her new age.

Accompanying the photos was a lovely message from the former president to his daughter.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the photos were surprised by the quick growth of Farida.

