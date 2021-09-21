Sharaf Mahama, one of the sons of former President John Mahama, has turned 24 yeas old

As part of his celebrations, Sharaf has donated equipment and other items to the North Legon Hospital in Accra

Videos from the donation exercise have just surfaced on the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Mahama's third son, Sharaf Mahama, has donated loads of items to the North Legon Hospital in Accra as he celebrates his birthday.

Sharaf Mahama turned a year older on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Born in 1997, he attained the age of 24 years.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Sharaf started his celebrations with a family dinner with his mother and a father in attendance.

Sharaf Mahama has donated equipment and other items to the North Legon Hospital Photo source: @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Following the dinner, the 24-year-old went ahead to make a generous donation of hospital equipment and other items.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The items included hospital beds, wheelchairs, side cabinets, face masks, among others.

See photos and videos of the items as shared on Instagram below:

Sharaf was accompanied by his sister, Farida, and other members of his team.

Presenting the items, Sharaf indicated that he chose to donate to the North Legon Hospital because it was where he was delivered.

“24 years ago, this hospital delivered me and I'm here today to show appreciation for a good job done,” he said.

Receiving the items, the hospital's administrator, Mrs Efua Okudzeto, indicated Sharaf's mother, Lordina, made a similar donation about 10 years.

She thus thanked Sharaf for continuing the good works of his mother and prayed for him to be successful.

After the donation, Sharaf was surprised with a birthday cake by the hospital with staff singing for him.

Birthday with Kwame Nkrumah

Sharaf Mahama's birthday is not only special because he s the son of a former president. It is because he shares his birthday with Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Nkrumah was born at Nkroful in the Western Region in 1909 and would have been 112 years old today which also happens to be a public holiday celebrated in his honour every year.

Mahama celebrates daughter, Farida's, birthday

The birthday of Sharaf comes just about two months after that of her young sister, Farida.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Farida turned a year older on Friday, July 16, 2021 and her father shared lovely photos in celebration of her new age.

Accompanying the photos was a lovely message from the former president to his daughter.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the photos were surprised by the quick growth of Farida.

Source: Yen.com.gh