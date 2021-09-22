The people of Techiman have been surprised as a live crocodile hit the streets after leaving its habitat

A large crowd quickly gathered as so many townsfolk came out to see the reptile for themselves

A lot of social media users have been amazed by the development and have been narrating their views

A living crocodile has been seen in the streets of Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana after it lost its way.

In a video that was shared on the Facebook handle of JoyNews, townsfolk at Techiman could not keep their cool after they saw the huge reptile.

A large crowd quickly gathered as everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the animal, probably for the first time in their lives.

Live Crocodile Spotted on the Street in Techiman; Brave men Catch it in Video Credit: Facebook.com/JoyNews

Source: Instagram

A number of brave men took the lead to tactfully trap and catch the crocodile to prevent it from launching an attack on an innocent person in the future.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media reactions

A lot of social media users have been amazed by the development and have been narrating their views.

Below were some of them.

Richmond Afrane said:

We have distroy our water bodies and forest, that our animals dont have habitat...

Nana Kwadwo Bnana mentioned:

Its habitat is being threatened by human activities! We keep on polluting our water bodies the reason they feel uncomfortable staying in their habitat. The black man will bring planet earth to an end bcos we have no respect for nature hence destroying our environment.

Nick Samuel Ayison indicated:

The wild life department should contact the police immediately in that area to protect the crocodile and relocate it to the zoo.

See the video below

Stray elephant takes a life

A few weeks ago, a hardworking Ghanaian farmer who had been taking care of three lives and 13 children was reportedly killed by an elephant after a short battle.

Citinewsroom reported that the incident happened at the Yankazia community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region on August 25, 2021.

How the incident happened

It is also indicated that the deceased and another man were on a motorbike when they accidentally hit an elephant that was crossing the road with a couple of others.

Source: Yen