The Lighthouse Group of Churches has held a memorial service for its late pastor, Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills fought back tears as he got emotional during a presentation to the Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku family

Heward-Mills spoke of Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku's sacrifice and devotion to God and looked to be on the verge of tears

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills fought back tears as the Lighthouse Group of Churches honoured one of its late executive pastors, Bishop Oko Bortei-Doku.

A Bishop's Honour Service was held for Bortei-Doku, a close friend of Heward-Mills.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills (L). Source: Youtube/ Dag Heward-Mills

Source: Youtube

During a presentation to the bereaved family, Heward-Mills got emotional as he recalled the late pastor's service to God and mentioned how, at a point, he had placed his hand on the corpse of his lost son.

At the 3 hour, 13-minute mark of the video below, Heward-Mills embodied the grief that has hovered over his church.13-minute

The presentations ended with the cross Bortei-Doku wore being presented to his family.

"The cross is a symbol of his sacrifice and his obedience. Bible says Jesus was obedient even obedient to the death of the cross and so this cross symbolises a great son,” Heward-Mills said.

"Death Spoils Everything" - Dag Heward-Mills speaks on son's death

Heward-Mills expressed his candid emotions and thoughts after the death of his first son, Dr David Heward-Mills.

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations emerging from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) lost his son on Friday, April 15.

In a sermon titled, The Grave is Not the End on Sunday, April 17, the bereaved clergyman shared his honest thoughts for the first time after the death of his son.

The pastor received widespread support and commiserations during this period.

Daniella Heward-Mills speaks on brother's death

Daniella Heward-Mills, a medical doctor and daughter to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, spoke about her brother, David Heward-Mills, who died on April 15, 2022, after a short illness.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the son of the Light House Chapel International founder was said to have died in the United States of America, where he was practising as a doctor.

In a post on her Twitter handle, Daniella said that David was so sweet and her best friend. She sounded strong, indicating that he was resting and that he would always be the original Doctor Mills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh