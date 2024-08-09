Nana Aba Anamoah joined a host of media personalities and dignitaries at the 10th-anniversary celebration of Star FM

Bola Ray, the founder of Star FM's parent company, EIB, hailed Nana Aba Anamoah, describing her as instrumental in the company's success story

Footage of her presence at the event has popped up online, exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian media executive Nana Aba Anamoah joined EIB's GHOne TV in 2015 as the host of the TV station's flagship program, State of Affairs.

The move was part of the media founder Bola Ray's efforts to establish GHOne TV as a mainstay in Ghana.

Last year, EIB Network embarked on a reshuffle promoting Nana Aba Anamoah to the position of Director of Business Development, responsible for driving business development initiatives and growth strategies for the network's properties, including Star FM.

Bola Ray hails Nana Aba Anamoah

On August 9, Star FM hosted several key figures in honour of the English radio station's 10th anniversary.

At the event, EIB Network's founder spoke highly of Nana Aba Anamoah, with whom he has been friends since 2003.

Bola Ray, the media mogul and an investor behind several showbiz brands described her new Director of Business Development, saying,

"She is a remarkable and super friend. I've known Nana Aba Anamoah for over 20 years. She is an integral part of the Star FM story."

Nana Aba Anamoah thrills many with her presence

YEN.com.gh gathered af w comments from fans in reaction to Nana Aba's presence at Star FM's 10th anniversary.

Nana Aba Anamoah launches fundraiser for dialysis patients

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah had celebrated her birthday this year with dialysis patients amidst the concerns about rising treatment costs in major hospitals like Korle BU and the 37 Military Hospital.

Nana Aba Anamoah posted her fundraiser online, rallying support for dialysis patients, specifically those between the ages of 19 and 59.

