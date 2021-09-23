Popular Ghanaian musician, Patapaa, has got his first acting role in a new video

He is seen acting as an aggressive man who had gone to chase a lady

The lady's father would not let him have his way as Patapaa wanted it and he had to attack him

Patapaa's overall performance in the video proves that he is multi-talented

Ghanaian musician, Patapaa Amisty, has ventured into acting, according to a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

He featured in the said movie with big Kumawood star, Lil Win, acting as a ‘bad boy’.

In the video, Patapaa is seen standing by a car with a young lady he is trying to woo.

Just then the lady’s father, Lil Win, appeared and questioned him on what he was doing with his daughter.

Lil Win beat his daughter and drove her away from Patapaa, who is already seated in his car ready to go.

However, the lady’s father turned his anger on Patapaa and threatened to beat him.

An incensed Patapaa got out of his car and makes a move as if wanting to fight Lil Win.

Out of fear, Lil Win retreated and allowed Patapaa to go.

The musician looked all serious and his overall action in the video proves that he is versatile and can take on other roles in the entertainment industry in addition to music.

Patapaa and Amerado beef

Meanwhile, Patapaa made headlines following his beef with colleague musician Amerado, recently.

Patapaa, born Justice Amoah, did not spare Amerado Burner for involving himself in a beef with Zylofon Music signee, Obibini.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the livid Patapaa was unhappy after his name was mentioned in Amerado's reply to Obibini.

Amerado, on the other hand, apologised to Patapaa following their fracas.

