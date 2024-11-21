Patrick Awuah Jnr, founder and president of Ashesi University, has opposed calls for the cancellation of the free SHS policy

According to him, critics of the policy should be interested in maintaining and improving the policy rather than cancelling it

He said there was a strong correlation between the GDP of a country and secondary school education; thus, such a commendable programme should be maintained

The Founder and President of Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah Jnr, has voiced his strong opposition to calls for the cancellation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to him, any such consideration should be immediately dismissed and disregarded.

Patrick Awuah Jnr says by ensuring free senior high education, Ghana can be assured a more prosperous future.

In an interview on Channel One TV, he stated that the Free SHS policy must be preserved.

He said the 1992 constitution of Ghana had mandated the establishment of progressively free senior high education.

According to Awuah Jnr, the framers of the Constitution were acutely aware of the significance of secondary school education to the growth of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP); hence, they prescribed it for the country.

He said that while the Free SHS programme had not been implemented progressively as the constitution had prescribed, leading to several challenges with the current system, it still does not warrant calls for cancellation.

He also said the government's failure to fully analyse the system through progressive implementation does not reduce the viability of the established initiative.

He added that now that the deed has been done, the ongoing conversation should focus on improving the quality of education provided by these schools.

Patrick Awuah Jnr noted that political parties and presidential aspirants should promote their programmes to enhance the services and resources available to students, improve the quality of education, and prepare students for the job market.

Mahama promises to maintain free SHS

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has affirmed his commitment to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

In an engagement with journalists, Mahama promised to improve it if he is re-elected as president.

“The Free SHS policy has come to stay, and I am committed to improving it,” the former President said.

He once again debunked claims that he was against the policy and insisted that he supports it and only wants to improve it to deal with present challenges.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful defends free SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, has staunchly defended the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative.

Speaking on Pure FM, Owusu-Ekuful argued that the concerns raised about the free education programme are unfounded.

Owusu-Ekuful maintained that free secondary education remains fundamental to solving Ghana's challenges.

