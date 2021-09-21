Ayisha Modi has released a chat of Moesha Boduong thanking her

She alleged that Afia Schwar and her gang, Tracey Boakye, and Diamond Appiah, were sacked when they went to Moesha's house

Moesha is currently in the custody of her family after she had a mental breakdown

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has released a chat she had with Moesha in which the latter is seen thanking Ayisha for her help.

According to the supposed chat from Moesha on September 13, 2021, she was grateful to Ayisha for her help and called Ayisha a good friend.

Ayisha, it was good speaking to you yesterday. Thanks for all you do for me. You are a good friend. Thanks for sticking through for me. God will change everyone soon. The internet is really bad,” Moesha’s message read.

Ayisha revealed in the caption that Afia Schwar and her cohorts – Tracey Boakye, and Diamond Appiah, were sacked when they went to Moesha’s house recently.

She also disclosed that she had forwarded all chats and audios containing gossips about Moesha from Diamond Appiah to her.

YEN.com.gh cannot say, however, if Moesha’s reply that “God will change everyone soon” is about the group that was sacked from her house.

Moesha’s plight

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Before her repentance, she had admitted to dating married men who sponsored her fancy lifestyle.

Moesha’s conversion took a different twist to the point of her wanting to take her own life.

It was later reported that she was suffering from a mental ailment and needed some time off social media to heal.

Sleeping with business tycoon who got her ‘mad’

Meanwhile, a friend of Moesha, Adu Safowaah, explained the reason behind Moesha’s repentance and recent social media outbursts.

She alleged that Moesha came across a business tycoon who exchanged her soul for death after sleeping with her.

She said the business tycoon happened not to be a human but this was not known to Moesha before their affair.

While fans have been itching to hear from Moesha, YEN.com.gh recently published a new photo of Moesha showing how her condition is improving.

