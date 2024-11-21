A construction company has locked up a Galilea M/A Basic School classroom block in the Ga South Municipality

The company took this action because the Ga South Assembly reportedly failed to settle an outstanding debt

The company’s spokesperson said it had attempted to settle this debt using the Ghana Education Trust Fund

Construction company Geo Anointing Construction Limited has reportedly locked up the Galilea M/A Basic School in the Ga South Municipality.

It took this action because the Ga South Assembly had allegedly failed to settle an outstanding debt for a six-unit classroom block it constructed.

A contractor locks up a classroom block at Galilea M/A Basic School for a second time. Source: Channel 1 News

Source: Twitter

Channel 1 News reported that the company took similar action in October this year.

The company’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Addo Okai, explained that repeated attempts to secure the funds owed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund had been unsuccessful.

“So our message is simple. The [Ghana Education Service] must be cautioned that this property does not belong to them. If they come back to it, it means they’ll be occupying it illegally," Okai said.

This news came as the government commissioned over 80 educational projects across Ghana’s 16 regions.

The educational institutions ranged from primary to senior high schools and technical institutions.

Among the projects being commissioned are the Bosomtwe Model STEM Junior High School in the Ashanti Region, the Kpasenkpe Model STEM SHS in the West Mamprusi District in the Northern Region and the Accra STEM Academy in La-Nkwantanang-Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

Bank of Ghana gets new headquarters

YEN.com.gh also reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana in Accra.

At the commissioning, the Ghanaian leader said the new BoG building has modernised the country's financial infrastructure.

The Bank of Ghana governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, expressed hope that the new headquarters would consolidate their operations.

The commissioning brought together state officials, Bank of Ghana executives, and other major players in Ghana’s financial sector.

There were claims from some sectors that the project cost as much as $250 million, which the Bank of Ghana readily denied.

