An elderly African-American man has officially become a Ghanaian citizen after taking his oath of allegiance

The man and other diasporans in Ghana were given citizenship documents by President Nana Akufo-Addo

Numerous Ghanaians on social media extended their congratulations to the new citizens of their country

A 75-year-old African-American man has fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a citizen of an African country.

The elderly man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, officially became a citizen of the Republic of Ghana after living in the West African country for many years.

A 75-year-old African-American man fulfils his lifelong cream after becoming a Ghanaian citizen. Photo credit: @jessydoestravel/TikTok.

He was part of 524 diasporans from America and the Caribbean conferred citizenship status by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, November 21, 2024.

The 75-year-old man, who looked younger and fitter than many at his age, took his oath of allegiance at an emotional swearing-in ceremony held in Accra.

He was captured in a TikTok video shared by @jessydoestravel in an ecstatic mood, beaming with excitement as he sat among his fellow newly conferred Ghanaian citizens at the ceremony.

While having a conversation with @jessydoestravel, the elderly man mentioned that he was born on July 17, 1949, making him 75 years old.

Ghanaians welcome their fellow citizens

After @jessydoestravel posted the video on TikTok, Some Ghanaians who chanced on it congratulated and welcomed their fellow citizens.

@positivity commented:

"You are all welcome to the land of peace where we scream on top of our voices but mean nothing , it just calling on our ancestors to respond to us."

@Jessy |Travel + Expat Life replied:

"lol thanks for the heads up."

@Elorina online perfumes also commented:

"Welcome to our mother land Ghana, mother Ghana is happy to receive you all. congrats."

@Josiah Arthur said:

"Welcome home🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭.Dr Kwame Nkrumah Declaration: Ghana 🇬🇭,our beloved country is free forever."

@Frank K N.Sarfo also said:

"we are so proud of you and love you all. Welcome to Ghana."

524 African Americans granted Ghanaian citizenship

YEN.com.gh also reported that 542 African-Americans living in Ghana were granted citizenship status by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The diasporans recited their oaths of allegiance at a swearing-in ceremony organised at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ghana Tourism Authority, Immigration Service, and Beyond the Return Secretariat were also present.

