The husband of the pregnant woman kidnapped in Takoradi, Michael Simons, has finally spoken up after his wife, Josephine Panyin Simons, was found.

He confirmed that his wife, who is now temporarily mute, was found without the pregnancy she carried for 9 months.

In a report field by StarrNews, he said his wife, who herself is a twin, was set to deliver before her sudden disappearance on September 16, 2021, when she went for a walk in the early hours of the morning.

He said when he received the call, he rushed off to Axim to confirm that she was really the one found, only to identify her looking frail and frightened.

Michael said she was immediately rushed to the Axim government hospital, where a team of police investigators later came to begin with investigations.

How was Josephine Simons found?

Josephine Panyin Simons was found on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Axim in the Nzema East District by a carpenter close to a nearby bush.

Giving an account of how she was found, the carpenter said:

"She was lying on the floor. I approached her and asked a few questions, but there was no response. She was only using her hand to make gestures but could not speak.

I realized she was not a mentally challenged person."

According to the carpenter, Josephine then gave him a signal to bring a paper and a pen for her and she was able to identify herself, where she is from, as well as the phone number of her pastor and family.

The traumatized lady was also able to give the man an indication that she was pregnant but got kidnapped and the baby has passed away.

Lady escaped kidnapping

Still, on kidnapping, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady in Ghana raised an alarm on Twitter after sharing a harrowing experience she had on the N1 road in Accra that nearly ended badly for her.

She indicated that two men who were dressed as mechanic, drove close to her, and tried to stop her by shouting that her oil was leaking.

However, Naa said the men seemed a bit forceful in their quest to get her to stop, which gave her the first suspicion that they had an ulterior motive.

