17,774 people, consisting of 6,457 males and 11,317 females, became newly infected with HIV in 2023, according to data from the 2023 national and sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates and projections.

The newly infected population includes 4,869 young people between the ages of 15 and 24, 1,698 children under 15, 1,520 adolescents between 10 and 19, and 16,076 adults above 15.

Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, stated that while the new number marks a significant reduction in the rate of new infections, a 14.8 per cent reduction between 2013 and 2023, it falls short of the country’s annual target of reducing the rate of new infections by 17 per cent within the last ten years.

Dr Atuahene said the country has projected to achieve a 41 per cent reduction in the rate of new HIV infections between 2023 and 2030.

Meanwhile, the population of persons living with HIV in Ghana in 2023 was 334,095. This comprises 115,891 males and 218,204 females.

A further breakdown revealed 17,550 children under 14, 16,381 adolescents between 10 and 19, 33,245 young adults between 15 and 24, and 316,545 adults aged 15 and above were living with HIV in Ghana.

The data showed that the country’s HIV population increased by nine per cent between 2013 and 2023 and is projected to increase by an additional 6.8 per cent by 2030.

Also, 12,480 Ghanaians died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2023 despite the availability of treatments that prevent the disease’s progression and death.

Ghana reaffirms commitment to 95-95-95

Dr Atuahene reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to reaching the 95-95-95 targets.

The 95-95-95 target refers to ensuring that 95 per cent of people living with HIV are aware of their status, 95 per cent of those on antiretroviral therapy (ART) reaching viral suppression, and 95 per cent of those receiving ART know their status by 2025.

Ghana has so far achieved 65.3-69.4-89.0 of the targets.

According to Dr Atuahene, Ghana’s working-age population forms the largest group of people living with HIV, and should the situation not be handled appropriately, it could spell doom for the country.

