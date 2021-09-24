A third test was carried out on the Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah who claims she was pregnant

The third test was carried out at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

The third test which came out negative was carried out after her family still insisted she was pregnant as at the time she was kidnapped

The third test carried out on the Takoradi woman who claims she was pregnant before being kidnapped has turned out negative.

The recent test carried out at the Western Regional hospital also known as the Effia Nkwanta Hospital confirms that Josephine Mensah has never been pregnant in the period she claims to have been pregnant.

The first test which was conducted at the Axim Hospital when she was found on Tuesday, September 21, brought about a lot of pandemonium.

Upon her revelation that she had all her checkups at the European/Takoradi hospital also proved to be negative.

The last two tests were carried out in Takoradi after she was transferred from the Axim Government Hospital to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region capital.

According to 3news reports, Josephine Mensah was transferred under strict police escort on Thursday, September 23.

Takoradi woman was not pregnant

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, earlier revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

The regional minister, in an interview with Angel FM, stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

W/R minister paid kidnappers GHc 3,000 to release Takoradi woman

Meanwhile, the Special Aide to the Western Regional Minister, Justice Acquah, has revealed that the minister paid GH¢3,000 to the kidnappers.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Acquah said though the kidnappers demanded GH¢500 and later GH¢1,000, the regional minister paid GH¢3,000.

According to Acquah, he personally handed over the money to the police to be sent to the kidnappers.

