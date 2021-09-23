Western Regional Minister's aide has revealed that the minister paid GH¢3,000 to the kidnappers to release the woman

According to him, the money was given to the police to give to the woman

He added that he personally handed over the money to the police

The Special Aide to the Western Regional Minister, Justice Acquah has revealed that the minister allegedly paid GH¢3,000 to the kidnappers.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Acquah explained said though the kidnappers demanded for GH¢500 and later GH¢1,000, the regional minister paid GH¢3,000.

According to Acquah he personally handed over the money police, in order to be sent to the kidnappers.

Kidnappers were paid GH¢3k for Taadi woman's release – Western Regional Minister's Aide

Source: UGC

He further revealed that while the woman claimed to have been kidnapped, the police tapped her phone and realised that she occasionally switched the phone on and spoke to the mother and switch it back off.

Acquah mentioned that Josephine also gave two contradicting accounts to the police.

“She had earlier said that there was a midwife with the kidnappers who helped her deliver smoothly. Another statement she made was that the kidnappers struggled with her and in the process, she lost the baby.”

Takoradi woman was not pregnant

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, earlier revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

The regional minister had with Angel FM, stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

We have her record - Takoradi Hospital

There has been confirmation that the lost but found Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, used to visit the Takoradi Hospital, also known as the European Hospital, in the Western Region.

The administrator of the hospital, Rev. Osei Boateng, confirmed that Josephine Panyin Mensah frequented their facility before she went missing.

“There are records to prove that she has been regular at this hospital,” Rev. Boateng said.

He, however, opined that the medical records of the patient cannot be made public unless a court of law gives that instruction.

Source: Yen News