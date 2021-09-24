Lydia Forson is noted for blessing social media with stunning photos of herself

She has constantly dazzled in all the photos she posts and her fans can attest to this

Today, YEN.com.gh throws light on the beautiful actress and how she shows class and her high sense of fashion with her photos

Popular Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has amalgamated from being a known actress to being a loved brand as an individual owing to her activities on social media.

Aside acting, the actress is noted for sharing stunning photos of herself on her social media handles and also chronicles her everyday life for all to see.

Many Ghanaians fall over each other just to sing the praises of the actress whenever she makes a post on social media.

10 times Lydia Forson proved that 'thick is bae' with her stunning photos. Source: Instagram/Lydia Forson

One thing that makes her even loved the more is the way she carries herself and how she projects plus-size women in a very positive light.

The Adams Apple actress managed to project plus-size women so much so that she became associated with the tag "Unapologethick".

The tag went so far and wide that many plus-size women started wearing T-shirts that had the inscription "Unapologethick" boldly written on them.

Today, YEN.com.gh showcases 10 photos of Lydia Forson which show is the unofficial brand ambassador of "thick is bae".

Meanwhile, outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has made a post on social media following claims that he had lost his job in USA among other things.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh. Twene Jonas indicated that he was still enjoying himself in his "heaven om earth".

The "Hw3 fom" crooner was seen in a photo flaunting an iPhone believed to be the latest model of the flagship phone which was released some days ago.

He was seen drinking what looked like juice he had ordered from a restaurant while flaunting the mobile phone.

