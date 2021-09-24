Many ordinary Ghanaians have gone viral after they did something extraordinary which got stuck in the hearts and minds of other Ghanaians who are internet savvy.

Such extraordinary Ghanaians came into the limelight naturally due to what they do or how they go about their daily lifestyles.

Some of these Ghanaians were tagged internet or social media sensations due to the reception they received online and how far their craft or talent carried them.

Ghana Jesus, Fatima and 8 other internet sensations who are currently 'missing in action'. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

These internet sensations managed to amass huge followings online and got people even imitating them.

Some of these stars have suddenly gone into 'hibernation' mode owing to a number of various reasons.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you a list of some of the breakout stars on social media who have currently gone underground.

1. Fatima of Date Rush fame

Burgeoning Ghanaian singer, Mary Owusuwaa Fatima, rose to fame when she made an appearance on season 4 of dating reality TV show, Date Rush, which airs on TV3.

The contestant, famed as Gyal Dem Boss, has currently gone underground.

2. Ali and Fatima of Date Rush Fame

Date Rush lovebirds Ali and Fatima took over Ghana's social media space after they chose each other on the popular dating reality show, Date Rush.

The duo is currently not together anymore and have come out to speak on their split. Following this, they have gone 'quiet' online.

3. Ghana Jesus

Ghanaian actor Mmebusem's claim to fame was after he starred as 'Black Jesus" or Ghana's own version of Jesus. He was seen in many skits with celebrities but is currently in 'hibernation.'

4. Mr Eventuary

Ghanaian taxi driver, Patrick Mensah, rose to fame after a video of him pushing his car in Takoradi went viral. He was noted for his hysterical laughter and unscripted English language.

He is currently 'missing in action'.

5. AY Poyoo

Young Ghanaian musician, AY Poyoo, is currently very quiet on social media. The burgeoning musician who is noted for songs like Goat is now observing some 'silence hour'.

6. Rashida Black Beauty

Internet sensation Rashida became well-known following her beef with her estranged boyfriend who was popularly known as Kushman. She is now 'missing' as well.

7. Oseikrom Migos

Sensational Kumasi-base trio, the Oseikrom Migos, are also currently 'down and under' after they rose to fame.

The group was noted for their rap skills and the way they imitated American rappers with their Locally Acquired Foreign Accents (LAFA).

Source: Yen.com.gh