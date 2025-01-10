Osebo the Zaraman opened up about the number of shoes he owns when he recently met Nollywood actor Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke and Osebo the Zaraman had an interesting chat when the actor visited his boutique in Accra

Their interaction, which brought to bear their love for fashion, excited scores of fans on social media

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo The Zaraman was recently spotted with Nollywood film star Jim Iyke.

Osebo The Zaraman chats with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke about owning 640 shoes. Photo source: TikTok/RichieBrown

The actor visited Osebo's boutique to purchase a suit for his friend Pastor Brian Amoateng, who had been invited to John Dramani Mahama's celebration after the president was officially sworn in on January 7.

A hearty chat broke out between Jim Iyke and Osebo the Zaraman as the fashionista styled his new client.

In their interaction, Jim Iyke admitted to the frustrations of owning over 200 shoes. Osebo interjected, establishing that he owned 640 shoes.

His comment intrigued the Nollywood actor, who appeared to have a seasoned relationship with Osebo.

Pastor Brian Amoateng hails Osebo The Zaraman

According to Pastor Brian Amoateng, he had a swell time meeting Osebo the Zaraman.

The renowned pastor and founder of the annual IYES conference in Ghana opened up about his stint with Osebo the Zaraman and Jim Iyke on social media, saying,

"Since I didn't bring any suit to Ghana, I needed a nice suit for a state dinner. So my bro @jim.iyke said he would buy me an Italian suit, so he took me straight to Mr Zara, man, aka Osebo. And omg he is so hilarious. I laughed the whole time but anyway he gave me this suit and I loved it. Thanks, sir.

Osebo and Jim Iyke stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Osebo and Jim Iyke's moments at the former's boutique in Accra.

Jim Iyke chills in Jackie Appiah's mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah had reconnected with her Nollywood colleague Jim Iyke, who visited her at home with American TV presenter Yandy Smith.

Jackie Appiah hosted the Hollywood and Nollywood superstars at her plush East Legon mansion in Accra.

Yandy Smith complimented Jackie Appiah for having a big and beautiful mansion and expressed her appreciation for hosting her and her friends as they prepared to leave the premises and return to their hotel rooms after the party ended.

