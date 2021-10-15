Adina, Wiyaala and 8 other Celebs who make African Print Fashion a joy to Behold

Many female Ghanaian celebs are noted for gracing red carpet events, notable national events and even private parties looking their best possible.

However, some Ghanaian female celebs keep their fans in their feelings and send off a lot of fashionista vibes when they show up at events wearing beautifully designed African print outfits.

The mixture of culture, history, heritage and glamour, all bundled up in a single attire of different pieces put together, make such celebs stand out among the lot.

It is not to say that the celebs who wear foreign brands known all over the world do not know any better but it goes without saying that showing up in one's own fashion is what many people live for.

Wiyaala, Joyce Blessing, Adina and Stacy Amoateng. Source: Instagram/@wiyaala, @unbreakablejb1, @Adina, @stacyamoateng

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

To this end, YEN.com.gh brings you some celebs who have graced their fans, social media and the world at large with their affinity for African print fashion.

1. Martha Ankomah

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah is the first name that comes to mind when we speak about celebs who dazzle in African print fashion.

Her constant showing in the African fashion game has done her a lot of good after she managed to get an ambassadorial deal with GTP.

2. Adina

Ghanaian-South African singer, songwriter, actress and sometimes a model, Adina Thembi Ndamse is also noted for stepping out in some of the most beautiful African print designs.

She has said on record that she is a practising seamstress and sometimes puts together her own outfits.

3. Wiyaala

Known by the pet name "Lioness of Africa", Wiyaala has constantly managed to blend culture with fashion to come out with awe-inspiring fashion pieces.

4. Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman

Ghanaian actress famed as Ahuofe Patri is also very good when it comes to flaunting the beauty of African fashion.

5. Stacy Amoateng

TV personality Stacy Amoateng needs no introduction but she does have a huge fashion sense when it comes to African prints.

6. Benedicta Gafah

Apart from wearing exquisite foreign brands, Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah cannot be left out when it comes to stepping out in style and in the African way!

7. Celestine Donkor

The Ghanaian songstress is a joy to behold when it comes to fashion. We never knew she could 'slay' on us this way - get it?

8. Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing is equally unbreakable and contends for the top spots when it comes to swagging in African print fashion.

9. Gifty Anti

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti is also seasoned when it comes to showing off her regal African fashion sense.

10. Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Afia Schwar knows her fashion and when it comes to choosing between foreign brands and African print fashion, she would choose the latter!

Source: Yen