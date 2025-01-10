Renowned Marketing Executive Bozoma Saint John lost her cherished California home in the wildfire which started on January 7, 2025

In a social media post, the popular Ghanaian described the loss as devastating and unimaginable

Several social media users who saw her post sympathised with and prayed for Bozoma and her daughter, Lael

Bozoma Saint John, a former Uber and Netflix business Executive, lost the home she loved in the wild California fire.

The renowned Marketing guru said she needs people to pray for them since she does not know what to ask or do.

Popular Ghanaian American Bozoma Saint John's home in LA burns in California fires. Photo credit: @badassboz

In a devastating Instagram post, Bozoma Saint John said she worked hard to get the house she wanted and is sad that it is all burnt.

“This is the house I wanted. The house I prayed for. The house I worked in blood, sweat and tears for. The house that I put a keypad instead of a keyhole in the front door because I wanted all my family and friends to have a code and use the house whenever they wanted.”

“This is the house where I found peace after battling with racist neighbours and a community that made me have to buy it in a trust within a trust so no one would know that widowed, single Black woman with a teenager was buying on the exclusively-held beach…The house that I built a movie room dedicated to my sister so she could see her films in her own sanctuary. This is the house where I finally felt like I could choose to spend time… when I wanted to and how I wanted to. It is gone.”

She described the loss as an unimaginable one.

About the California fire

The wildfires started on January 7, 2025, and have swept through the American state of California. Several American citizens have been rendered homeless.

The fire disaster is estimated to cause $52 Billion in damages and losses. The tragic catastrophe has ravaged entire suburbs of California, leaving ruins of what used to be expensive neighbourhoods.

Netizens console Bozoma

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Bozomaa’s home update. Read them below:

Dentaa_show said:

“Omg no! So sorry sis. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Oyooquartey wrote:

“Oh no!!!! 😢 this is devastating!!! Im so so sorry!! Prayers up for you and the people of Los Angeles!”

Paulbdattey said:

“Job 42:10 is my prayer for you and all. After Job had prayed for his friends, the LORD restored his fortunes and gave him twice as much as he had before.”

Carichampion wrote:

“No words my love. All tears. But joy will come in the morning ! I love you deep. OUR KING is on the throne.”

Allysonfelix said:

“Praying for you both and sending so much love💛.”

