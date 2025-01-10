Davido has congratulated John Dumelo on officially being inaugurated as a member of parliament, and the actor-turned-politician has responded, showing gratitude

The Nigerian musician took to his Instagram story to pen a congratulatory message for Dumelo on becoming the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon

The congratulatory message came days after John Mahama's inauguration ceremony as President of the Republic of Ghana, a ceremony that saw MP-elects also being inaugurated

Nigerian musician Davido has congratulated John Dumelo on being officially inaugurated as a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

John Dumelo gets celebrated by Davido. Photo source: johndumelo, davido

Source: Instagram

The actor-turned-politician expressed gratitude in response to the message, which Davido shared on his Instagram story.

John Dumelo was declared the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat following Ghana's general elections held on December 7, 2024. His victory made history as he became the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate to win the constituency in 24 years.

Projections of Dumelo's win began shortly after the elections, as results showed him leading at polling stations. On December 8, 2024, he was officially announced as the winner, defeating Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John Dumelo was sworn in on January 7, 2025, during the inauguration ceremony held at Black Star Square in Accra. The event also included the swearing-in of John Mahama as President of the Republic of Ghana. Mahama, who previously served as president, returned to office after securing 56.55% of the total votes in the December elections. His closest rival, Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, received 41.61% of the votes.

The ceremony, presided over by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, also saw Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang sworn in as Ghana's first female Vice President.

John Dumelo's win in Ayawaso West Wuogon marked a significant moment for the NDC, as the constituency had long been a stronghold of the NPP.

John Dumelo celebrated after Davido shoutout

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

danny_boy.orginal said;

"Then victory of NDC is coming again 🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪, John and John, wishing you long life with good health, wisdom, knowledge and understanding."

nii_afotey_ commented:

"We are winning the election... whether they like it or not."

awura_ama__bensom said:

"They thought he will lose and come and insult us 😂I voted for you."

williamprisca84 said:

"May God richly bless you. Our victory is abundant."

John Mahama's inauguration dinner

John Mahama held an inauguration dinner to celebrate being sworn in as president, and numerous respected individuals, including his five children, graced the occasion and made it memorable.

YEN.com.gh reported that Shafik, Sharaf, Shahid, Jesse and Farida Mahama attended the event to honour their father and were neatly dressed in suits and ball gowns, exuding class and luxury.

Celebrities like Kwaku Manu and Robest GH were also spotted at the event. Top NDC members such as Sammy Gyamfi made it a point to be there and made the event memorable.

Source: YEN.com.gh