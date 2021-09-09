Nana Kwame Cheddar recalled how ''One Leg'' approached him to tell him he wanted to buy a car to start a business

Inspired by One Leg's resolve despite being physically challenged, he decided to buy him his first tricycle

Nana Kwame Cheddar recounts instructing him to invest returns from the business into buying his second tricycle

One Leg now runs his own tricycle business and has employed other persons living with disabilities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Businessman, Nana Kwame Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has set up ''One Leg'', a physically challenged man with a tricycle business to be self-dependent.

In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian philanthropist and visionary mentioned that he invested in the tricycle for One Leg to send a message out there that ''disability is not inability''.

According to the chief executive officer of Wonda World Estate and Petronia City Development Company, One Leg approached him a year ago and told him he wanted to buy a car to start a business.

Nana Cheddar Turns One Leg man into CEO; Buys him 1st Tricycle and he now Employs others. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Inspired by One Leg's resolve despite his predicament, he decided to buy him his first tricycle to establish him with his first ''Tricycle Uber Business''.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Freedom Jacob Caesar presented the tricycle, popularly referred to as 'Aboboyaa', to One Leg, urging him to create a chain of tricycle business.

One Leg was visibly stunned and overwhelmed with emotions as he received the key to his first tricycle car gift from the renowned businessman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar recalled instructing One Leg to conduct business with the vehicle and invest the returns into another tricycle and employ other persons living with disabilities.

Jacob Caesar promised to buy him his third vehicle if he successfully invests in a second tricycle.

Watch the video below:

Freedom Jacob Caesar throws lavish party for brother

In a previous story about Jacob Caesar, the celebrated business titan recently threw a lavish party for his senior brother to mark his 50th birthday.

There was a display of high taste of class, grandeur, and royalty at the birthday dinner reported to have cost over half a million Ghana cedis, said Pulse Ghana.

The video seen on Freedom Jacob Ceaser's Instagram page was first captioned "Freedom Jacob Ceaser throws $100,000 honouring for his brother @50".

Bawumia Gets Accommodation for Teenage Mom

In a separate story, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has provided accommodation for Rita Awuni, a 17-year-old mother struggling with homelessness.

This generous gesture follows a YEN.com.gh report about the orphaned teenage mother who used to sleep with her son at the Art Centre and sold pure water after school to cater for herself and her 10-month-old son.

Dr Bawumia donated some food items and provided accommodation to the deprived teenage mother.

Source: Yen