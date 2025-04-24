Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II thrilled crowds at Prempeh I Airport with his graceful Adowa dance after returning from a month-long trip abroad

The revered king expressed his emotions and appreciation through traditional hand and foot gestures during a rousing welcome in Kumasi

Top officials and traditional leaders joined in welcoming the Otumfuo as netizens reacted with admiration to his dance moves online

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has displayed his mastery of the traditional Akan dance, Adowa.

The Otumfuo had been away for over a month on a short trip abroad but returned home on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

Amid a rousing welcome, the king of the Asante Kingdom mesmerised the crowd gathered at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi with the traditional Adowa dance.

In a video circulating on social media, the Asantehene demonstrated that he is indeed the custodian of the popular traditional dance.

The Otumfuo communicated his deep appreciation and emotions through hand and foot gestures in response to the warm reception he received.

The Adowa dance is performed at cultural ceremonies such as festivals, funerals, engagements and celebrations.

Nana Otuo Sereboe II, Juabenhene, and Akyeamfuo Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, Asafohene, led a delegation of traditional authorities to welcome the revered Ghanaian king.

Other officials who welcomed him included Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, the Mayor of Kumasi; Matthew Opoku Prempeh, former MP and running mate of the NPP; DCOP Emmanuel Teye Cudjo, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander; and Brigadier General Matthew Opoku, GOC of the Central Command.

According to a post by Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio), the Otumfuo’s first port of call, following his arrival in Kumasi, was to visit the residence of Nana Konadu Yiadom II, Asantehemaa, Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Upon his return, the Otumfuo is expected to resume official duties after receiving a briefing on developments within the kingdom during his absence from his traditional authorities.

Netizens React to Otumfuo's Adowa Dance Moves

Netizens who chanced on the video of the Otumfuo's dance moves took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Ekua Adepa said:

"I wish I could understand the meaning of the dance."

@Ella replied:

"Every part of Asanteman belongs to him. That's the meaning."

@Don Carleon also said:

"Eeeih Otumfour can dance papa,,,, nanso ohene bi deɛ beat nam 1 na asa nso nam 9."

@Rebel also said:

"I am pure and one hundred per cent Fante, but truth be told, I love Asantehene so much, especially how he dances. Wow. Nana piaw."

Otumfuo receives honorary degree from UCC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was honoured by one of Ghana's prestigious universities.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) conferred on Otumfuo an honorary doctorate for his efforts in promoting harmony, unity and national development.

The conferment of the honorary award generated conversation on social media, with many Ghanaians congratulating the revered king.

