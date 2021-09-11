Actress Selly Galley uploaded a gallery of photos adorned in red slit floor-length dress

The Ghanaian movie star delivered five photos on Instagram, giving her fans a close-up view of her beautiful look

Fans and followers of the famed fashionista have commented under her post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and presenter Selly Galley, real named Selorm Galley-Fiawoo, has done it again as she delivers insanely eye-catching photos showing off her gorgeous body.

The Ghanaian movie star shared several pictures of herself on Instagram on Thursday, September 9, in a series of five frames.

First, Selly Galley dropped a full photo of herself. In the photo, she drips in a sparkly red, slit floor-length dress as she teased and graciously revealed her thighs.

Selly Galley Drops Wild Photos as she Shows off her Thighs in Stunning Red Dress. Photos: Selly Galley

Source: Instagram

The full stunning photo revealed her full splendour in the red-fitting dress. She took a close shot for the second photo she uploaded on her page, flexing her confidence.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The picture gives fans a close-up view of her beautiful look, which shows her elaborate and perfectly shaped brows and lips that shows why lipstick was invented.

See the photos below:

1. Selly Galley takes a full shot to give fans a view of her stunning looks.

2. Actress beams in a close-up photo.

3. Selly Galley in a matching outfit; it's an all-red affair.

Abena Korkor Shakes the Internet with Wild Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has given a twerking masterclass as she dances in a twerkalicious new video uploaded on her Instagram page.

The Ghanaian media personality waves her bum in the air and waist around in the video that appeared on her social media on Saturday, September 4.

Abena Korkor looked amazing in her casual shirt dress whilst twerking in front of a mirror.

Source: Yen