Ghanaian singer, Camidoh, has claimed dancehall musician Shatta Wale is a reason the music industry doesn't attract investors

The fast-rising musician explained that Shatta Wale antics and careless diction in communication make investors see the craft and artistes as jokers

Camidoh emphasised that he's not a fan of Shatta Wale as a result

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Camidoh, born Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, has claimed dancehall musician, Shatta Wale makes the entertainment industry unattractive to investors.

The For My Lover hitmaker did not mince words when he expressed disdain towards Shatta Wale's destructive antics and style of communication, saying it repels investors from committing their resources in the craft and supporting local artists.

Camidoh told content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, he is not a fan of Shatta Wale because of his antics, saying ''he speaks anyhow''.

Explaining why

''I am not a fan of Shatta Wale. I am not a fan of how he portrays himself. How he behaves, does anyhow, and speaks anyhow, it makes investors see us as jokers,'' he said.

Shatta Wale has earned a reputation for speaking truth to power, often venting his spleen and sometimes verbally attacking key players and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Camdioh expressed his dislike towards Shatta Wale's style of sending his message across for attention.

Last week, Shatta Wale performed at the just-ended Teshie We Dey concert in Accra on September 18.

The Botoe singer delivered a spirited performance when he took to the stage in a yellow hoodie before taking off the outfit, sweating through his electrifying act.

Shatta Wale did not disappoint, grabbing attention when he first arrived at the concert and sustaining it throughout the show with back-to-back hit songs such as Aye Halfcast and Bossu.

Source: Yen.com.gh