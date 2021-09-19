Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, thrilled fans at the just-ended Teshie We Dey concert

He performed some of his hit bangers, including Aye Halfcast and Bossu

The Teshie We Dey event was held on Saturday, September 18 in Accra

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, performed at the just-ended Teshie We Dey concert in Accra on September 18.

The Botoe singer delivered a spirited performance when he took to the stage in a yellow hoodie before taking off the outfit, sweating through his electrifying act.

Shatta Wale did not disappoint, grabbing attention when he first arrived at the concert and sustaining it throughout the show with back-to-back hit songs such as Aye Halfcast and Bossu.

Shatta Wale Performs at Teshie We Dey Concert; Thrills Fans with Back-to-Back Hit Songs. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Videos of his stunning performance at the just-ended event have emerged on social media.

Watch the videos below:

1. Shatta Wale arrives to a rapturous welcome at Teshie We Dey concert.

2. Dancehall musician performs hit song Bossu.

3. Shatta Wale thrills fans with energetic performance at Teshie We Dey.

Meanwhile, rapper Eno Barony's performance at the Teshie We Dey event was not a defining moment for her career, but she let out fireworks with one of her hit songs, Heavy Load.

The VGMA 2021 Best Rap Performance of the Year artiste took to the stage with her backup dancers to thrill patrons of the concert held on Saturday, September 18.

Besides putting up an electrifying show, the Ghanaian female rapper gave attendees something to reminisce about at home, as she and her dancers made sure to let it all out.

