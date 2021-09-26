A bank worker has been arrested in connection with a recent robbery in Accra

The police confirmed that the worker is assisting with investigations

The bank robbery saw thieves rob a customer of 100,000 cedis

Police have arrested a bank worker linked to a recent bank robbery in Accra. The Acting Director-General for Public Affairs, ACP Kwasi Ofori, disclosed this to Joy News.

ACP Kwasi Ofori said they have already started meeting with banks regarding the security arrangements for customers who come in to transact business.

Police arrests bank worker in connection with recent armed robberies in Accra. SOURCE: Getty Images.

"We arrested him on Friday, and he is currently assisting with investigations," he revealed.

At the beginning of August, three suspected robbers were shot dead by Police at Shiashie in Accra. According to a police report, the three, Akrika Christian, Alhassan, and Alhaji, are suspected armed robbers who have been on the police wanted list for a long time.

The police report indicated that they attempted to rob a business person at a bank at Opeibea, near the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Still, they were overpowered by the police, who had been keeping surveillance on them.

Akika Christian-Robert, a Camerounian, who was armed with a fully loaded 15-round pistol, drew the gun in an attempt to shoot the policemen, who reacted fast and opened fire on them.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, said the policemen had laid an ambush, following intelligence about a plan by the gang of five to rob a businessman at the bank.

According to him, Alhassan and Alhaji attempted to escape while firing at the police. Still, the police returned fire, resulting in a gun battle, during which the two were hit by bullets and were pronounced dead at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The suspects have been linked to other robberies and murders in Accra and Kumasi over the last year.

