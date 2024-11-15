A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing her heartbreak experience with a man she dearly loved has surfaced on social media

In the video, she noted that they both travelled abroad to further their education; however, she was betrayed by the man

Netizens who saw the video of the woman's story were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman has recounted how a man she dearly loved broke her heart abroad. In a video, she noted that she fell in love with the young man when she was very young.

They both travelled abroad to further their education, but due to a lack of proper documentation, they were at risk of being deported.

A Ghanaian woman recounts how her lover betrayed her abroad due to papers. Image source: Silent Beads

Source: TikTok

As a result, her lover hatched a plan: he knew a friend willing to help him get the papers.

He informed his girlfriend about it and suggested that he get married to the lady, use their marriage to get the necessary documents, divorce her and then come back to marry his girlfriend.

Although a considerable risk, the woman, blinded by love, trusted her man and allowed him to proceed with the plan.

She noted that her man and the other lady were not supposed to have an affair during their relationship; however, she noticed subtle signs that their agreement was being breached.

She ignored the signs despite growing suspicion, trusting her man and clinging to his promise.

Her world came crashing down when her partner confessed that he could not divorce his other partner as she was now pregnant. She said her man explained that he did not intend for it to happen and was a mistake.

She noted that she felt so betrayed and hurt and said the ordeal, though painful, was a blessing in disguise since the man who had once betrayed her eventually divorced his wife and married another woman, only to repeat the same pattern of deception.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with woman's heartbreak story

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the post's comments section.

@nuru wrote:

"I'm in a similar situation right now but leaving is hard because he keeps on blackmailing me.it was hard when he fst told me but I'm learning to pull away, I just hope I'll get the strength leave."

Sammy wrote:

"Amen to that prayer."

@mhabynah wrote:

"Wow. that's my girl Baraka right there. u go girl!! my Butler hse girl."

Indomie seller gets heartbroken

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an Indomie seller suffered a similar fate after investing lots in a man.

She noted that she sponsored his man to travel abroad with money from her business, but he got there and betrayed her.

Netizens who saw the video posted mixed reactions, with some expressing disbelief and others showing sympathising for her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh