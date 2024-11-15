TV and radio host Tima Kumkum broke the internet with her pregnancy photos and a video announcing the birth of her baby boy

She thanked Ghanaians and her millions of fans for showing her and her family love and noted that her family was blessed with the new addition

Many people congratulated her and her family, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked in her pregnancy photo shoot

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum shared a heartwarming video from her pregnancy photo shoot. This comes after she announced her pregnancy to the world on November 14, 2024, on social media.

Tima Kumkum drops a video from her pregnancy photo shoot. Image Credit: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum's pregnancy video

Tima Kumkum shared the exciting video on her Instagram page as she announced the birth of her third child and the first child with her husband, Dominic Duodo.

The video showed her and her husband all booed up while showing off her heavily pregnant belly and beautiful attires designed by Royal Couture GH.

In the caption, the seasoned presenter noted that their child, a baby boy, had arrived. She thanked everyone for their love for her family.

"Life’s greatest blessing has arrived! We’re thankful for our healthy baby boy and the love that surrounds us."

The 37-year-old presenter further stated that her family was blessed with the new addition and thanked everyone for their kindness and well wishes.

"Our family is blessed with a new addition! Thanks for your kindness and well-wishes."

Tima Kumkum and her husband.

Reactions to Tima Kumkum's pregnancy video

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users regarding the BTS video of Tima Kumkum's pregnancy photo shoot:

obidoworld said:

"Aaaaaw Awurade 😩😩😩 D for Dab3n …this so beautiful ❤️❤️ ..and it’s a big congratulations 🍾🎊 to you Sweet Tima"

lapstackdivagh said:

"More than pre wedding photo shoot ❤️❤️❤️👏"

ajpoundz_gh said:

"AWWWWWWWWW I CAN'T STOP WATCHING THIS VIDEO❤️😍 THIS IS BEAUTIFUL ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS ONCE AGAIN ❤️

christiana_awuni said:

"Congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nayaafriqa said:

"We’ll live long IJN to celebrate your happiness with you 😩🤍🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳"

joisjay said:

"Awwww this is so beautiful. Congratulations sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️😍😍"

Source: YEN.com.gh