Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance, including a beautiful bicycle kick as Portugal secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Poland

The 39-year-old superstar added to his remarkable tally, netting his 134th and 135th international goals

The Al-Nassr superstar has scored more goals for Portugal after turning 35 years old than Diego Maradona scored for Argentina in his entire career

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps adding to his insane all-time goalscoring record, with the Portuguese legend scoring perhaps the goal of the weekend.

The 39-year-old scored twice for Portugal in their 5-1 Nations League win against Poland on Friday, putting away an amazing bicycle kick to seal yet another incredible night for his national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance, including a beautiful bicycle kick as Portugal secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Poland. Credit: @brfootball.

Source: Twitter

The Al Nassr forward waited at the edge of the far post, with Vitinha setting up a perfectly-lobbed cross for Ronaldo to catch with his now signature acrobatic move to make it five for Portugal.

It was incredible stuff from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who will turn 40 in just three months.

This was Ronaldo’s second goal of the night, with his first being a slick Panenka-style penalty kick to double the lead. He also assisted Pedro Neto to make it 4-0.

El Bicho now tallies a record 910 career goals, with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United poacher being only 90 goals away from reaching 1,000.

Ronaldo surpasses Maradona's record

Ronaldo's brace brought his international tally to an astonishing 134 and 135 goals, per TalkSPORT.

Unknowingly, the Portuguese star has achieved another incredible milestone.

Diego Maradona, regarded as one of Argentina's and football's greatest icons, scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for his country between 1977 and 1994.

Remarkably, since turning 35, Ronaldo has netted an ironic total of 35 goals—surpassing Maradona's career total in just his post-35 years.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo and Portugal will now prepare for their next Nations League fixture on Monday when they face Luka Modrić’s Croatia.

Source: YEN.com.gh