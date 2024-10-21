The second victim of the East Legon car crash involving Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Jusitne Agbenu, is set to be buried

A funeral invitation details that Justine will be given a private burial after a farewell service on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The emergence of Justine's funeral invitation on social media has sparked an outpour of emotions

Justine Mary-Anne Enyonam Agbenu, one of the victims of the tragic East Legon accident, is set to be buried.

Justine and her friend Maame Dwomoh Boaten, both 12, perished on Saturday, October 12, 2024, when an Acura car they were travelling in crashed into a Jaguar SUV. The Jaguar was driven by a son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako.

East Legon accident victim, Justine Agbenu, will be buried on October 23.

Source: Instagram

While Maame Dwomoh was buried on Saturday, October 19, 2024, following an all-white vigil at the site of the crash the previous day, Justine is yet to be laid to rest.

A funeral invitation has just emerged online indicating that the former Cornerstone Academy student will be buried on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The invitation indicates a burial mass will be held for the deceased at Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra before a private burial.

See the funeral invitation below:

Ghanaians react to Justine Agbenu's funeral announcement

The announcement of Justine Agbenu's funeral triggered sad reactions from online users.

Juliet Enam Obiri said:

"This is heartbreaking."

Kekeli Kekeli said:

"Meanwhile, the pastor preached on Sunday. Preparing for mega 31st Crossover night😭. Justice would have put him behind bars like parents who allow their kids to use their guns to unalive others. He bragged about how powerful he was and drove without a license; he shouldn't have gotten bail. He should thank God the kind of family they did this to. Not all of us would have let your kid live when ours have been unalived by yours, it would have been eye for an eye. Lucky him."

Joyce Otoo said:

"Awwww, Enyonam, my name's sake. This is so difficult to comprehend even to us who are afar. How much more her close family? It is well. I pray for God to comfort yours souls soothen your pains all who are mourning."

John Gemegah said:

"I lost my wife over 10 years ago, but watching this accident and burning is another. May God comfort them all."

Dorothy Ewoenam Atsu Abiemor said:

"The most painful part of their death to me is that they won't be laid on state for their parents, families, friends and loved ones to see their beautiful faces and pay their last respects to them because they have been burnt beyond recognition, aaaaaaaaaarrh this is just too painful!! My heart is seriously bleeding!! I can never carry this cross as a parent. May the Almighty God comfort and console their parents and grant these innocent young souls a peaceful rest- Amen."

Arnold blames Salifu Amoako for accident

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo had blamed Salifu Amoako for the accident involving his 16-year-old.

In his latest appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Arnold described the car crash as manslaughter and said the preacher's 'lousy parenting' was clearly to blame.

Source: YEN.com.gh