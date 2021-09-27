Marilyn Mason is a popular American singer, musician, songwriter, actor, and writer who has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. He has made a name for himself, and to his fans, he is a brand by itself. He is also the founder and lead singer of the band named Marilyn Manson. Over the years, Marilyn Mason's net worth has grown tremendously.

Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in 2020. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

One of the features that create a bit of controversy is his appearance. He has released several studio albums. He released his first album in 1994 with guitarist Scott Putesky titled Portrait of an American Family. So, how much is Marilyn Manson worth?

Who is Marilyn Mason?

Marilyn was born Brian Hugh Warner on January 5, 1969, in the heart of Canton, Ohio. In 1989, together with guitarist Scott Putesky, they created the band Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids after juxtaposing the names of American icon Marilyn Monroe and multiple murder convict Charles Manson.

What is Marilyn Manson's 2021 worth?

Marilyn Manson worth is estimated to be about $10 million. This he has amassed throughout his music career and the various films he has featured in. He made millions from the sale of his controversial music album titled Antichrist Superstar, which was his second album.

The music album debuted at number three on the Billboard Top 200. It sold more than 2 million copies within the United States and over 7 million copies worldwide.

They later shortened the name to Marilyn Manson, under which they released their album. The band has released some controversial albums that attracted many fans, such as Antichrist Superstar in 1996 and Mechanical animals in 1998. He has made a fortune through his music career.

He faced many critics, but his fans gave him the strength to soldier on. Some of his other albums include;

The Golden Age of Grotesque

Eat Me, Drink Me 2007

2007 The High End of Low 2009

2009 Born Villain 2012

2012 The Pale Emperor 2015

2015 Heaven Upside Down 2017

Movies

Singer Marilyn Manson performs on Day 2 of the 2019 Aftershock Music Festival at Discovery Park on October 12, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Photo: Steve Jennings (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mason has not been left out when it comes to movies. He has featured in several films and movies such as;

The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things 2004

2004 Jawbreaker 1999

1999 Party Monster 1998

1998 Sons of Anarchy

Once Upon a Time

The musician has worked with several other musicians such as Elton John, Linkin Park, Eminem, Murderdolls, Skylar Grey, Godhead, Lady Gaga, D’hask, Avril Lavigne, and Nine Inch Nails.

Awards and Achievements

The songwriter has worked on several albums and songs. He has been nominated for 48 awards and scooped 24 awards to his name. Here are some of these awards;

Аltеrnаtіvе Рrеѕѕ Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ

3 ‘Віllbоаrd Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ

6 ‘Кеrrаng! Аwаrdѕ

2 ‘Lоudwіrе Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ

МТV Vіdео Мuѕіс Аwаrdѕ

NМЕ Аwаrd

Міаmі Nеw Тіmеѕ

2 ‘Rоllіng Ѕtоnе

9 ‘Ѕоuth Flоrіdа Ѕlаmmіе Аwаrdѕ

Other business ventures

The controversial musician launched his brand known as Mansinthe, Swiss-made absinthe. He received various critics with such as the taste was just plain. Despite the negative criticism, he ranked well and bagged a gold medal in 2008 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Philanthropy work

The musician has been part of various charity works throughout his career. He has worked with Make-A-Wish Foundation, where they support people facing life-threatening illnesses. Other organizations include Oxfam, Project Nightlight, Music for Life, True Colors United, and Little Kids Rock.

How did sexual abuse allegations affect Marilyn Manson’s fortune?

Singer Marilyn Manson attends the Premiere Of HBO's "East Bound And Down" 2nd Season on September 16, 2010, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

In a letter dated January 21, 2021, Susan Rubio, a California senator, reached out to the director of the FBI and the US Attorney General, requesting them to investigate allegations which several women had made against Marilyn Manson.

His former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, publicly claimed that the songwriter had abused her both physically, emotionally, and sexually during their past relationship.

Two other women came out and filed for sexual misconduct against the musician. Interestingly, several other women did the same. A former assistant also claimed that she had witnessed the musician verbally abusing Lindsay Usich, his current wife.

Since the sexual abuse allegations, numerous projects have publicly turned down their offers with him. This is after the brands learnt of his allegations.

Marilyn Mason's net worth is now a subject of interest for many parties. As more brands are likely to disassociate with the musician and songwriter, his net worth is bound to be affected.

