Ralph Macchio's net worth 2021: how does the Karate Kid actor make millions?
Ralph Macchio is an American actor who has established himself in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in several films and television series portraying various roles. For instance, he played Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai, a sequel television series. So what is Ralph Macchio's net worth in 2021?
Ralph Macchio is a celebrated actor known for his successful career. He has accumulated a rather substantial amount of money over the years. Does Ralph Macchio still make money from Karate Kid? Let's have a look at his career and his sources of income to find out more.
Who is Ralph Macchio?
Ralph George Macchio was born on 4th November 1961 in Huntington, Long Island, New York. He was born to Ralph Macchio, Sr. and Rosalie Macchio. The actor has one brother named Steven Macchio.
What is Ralph Macchio's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ralph Macchio's net worth is approximately $4 million. He has acquired his wealth from the entertainment industry, more especially his role in Cobra Kai.
So how much does Ralph Macchio earn from Cobra Kai? Together with a co-star called William, they each earned $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons of Cobra Kai which is approximately around $1 million per season per person.
How about his role in Karate Kid? How much money did Ralph Macchio make from The Karate Kid? Unfortunately, there is no reliable information on how much he was paid for the three original Karate Kid movies.
Career
The American actor began his career when he first appeared in commercials such as Pepper and Bubble Yum. However, professionally, Ralph started his acting career in 1980 when he appeared in the comedy film Up the Academy.
He made his television debut in the ABC comedy-drama series Eight Is Enough from 1980 to 1981. In 1984, he starred in the martial arts drama film The Karate Kid, which catapulted him into the spotlight.
Apart from acting, Ralph is also a producer and director. In 1994, he directed his first movie, The Ties That Bind, he has also produced films such as Cobra Kai, Across Grace Alley and American Gypsies.
Below are some of his other acting credits.
TV series
- 2018-2021: Cobra Kai as Daniel LaRusso
- 2017-2019: The Deuce as Officer Haddix
- 2018: Kevin Can Wait as Alviti
- 2017: Psych: The Movie as Nick Conforth
- 2017: A Cat Named Leonard as Dominic
- 2014: A Little Game as Tom
- 2010-2014: Psych as Logan Phelps / Nick Conforth
- 2013: How I Met Your Mother as Ralph Macchio
- 2012: Happily Divorced as Frankie
- 2011: The Whole Truth
- 2010: Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Louis Marciano
- 2008-2009: Ugly Betty as Archie Rodriguez
- 2007: Head Case as Ralph Macchio
- 2005: Entourage as Ralph Macchio
- 2000: Twice in a Lifetime as Officer Dan Payello/Phillip Barbosa
- 2000: Chicken Soup for the Soul as Max
- 1999: The Outer Limits as Dr Neal Eberhardt
- 1994: The Ties That Bind as Michael
- 1980-1981: Eight Is Enough as Jeremy Andretti
Films
- 2018: A Dog & Pony Show as Aaron
- 2013: He's Way More Famous Than You as Ralph Macchio
- 2012: Holiday Spin as Ruben
- 2012: Hitchcock as Joseph Stefano
- 2009: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Undead as Bobby Bianchi
- 2006: Beer League as Maz
- 1999: Can't Be Heaven asHubbie
- 1993: Naked in New York as Chris
- 1992: My Cousin Vinny as Bill Gambini
- 1992: Garwood: Prisoner of War as Robert Garwood
- 1990: Too Much Sun as Frank, Jr.
- 1989: The Karate Kid Part III as Daniel
- 1988: Distant Thunder as Jack Lambert
- 1986: The Karate Kid Part II as Daniel
- 1986: Crossroads as Eugene Martone
- 1984: The Three Wishes of Billy Grier as Grier
- 1984: Teachers as Eddie Pilikian
- 1984: The Karate Kid as Daniel
- 1983: The Outsiders as Johnny Cade
- 1982: High Powder as Eddie
- 1982: CBS Afternoon Playhouse as Tony Barnett
- 1982: Dangerous Company as Denny Brody
- 1980: Up the Academy as Chooch
As a producer
- 2018 - 2021: Cobra Kai
- 2013: Across Grace Alley
- 2012: American Gypsies
- 1994: The Ties That Bind
As a director
- 2013: Across Grace Alley
- 2002: Love Thy Brother
- 1994: The Ties That Bind
As a result of his hard work and contribution to the acting industry Ralph Macchio has won several awards. They include:
- 2014: The Best Drama Short Film Awards
- 2002: Long Island International Film Expo Award
- 2002: Stony Brook Film Festival Award
- 2001: Long Island International Film Expo Award
Ralph Macchio's net worth clearly indicates how he has had a long and successful showbiz career. Since beginning his career in film, at the age of 19, he has starred in more than 50 films and television shows. He is currently 58 years old and has a long list of accomplishments to his credit.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Danica Patrick's net worth. Danica is a well known former professional racing driver. She is also an actress who has appeared in a few films and television shows.
Throughout her career, she has accumulated considerable wealth worth envying. So, how much is Dana Patrick worth in 2021? Find out more about her current net worth here.
Source: Yen.com.gh