Ralph Macchio is an American actor who has established himself in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in several films and television series portraying various roles. For instance, he played Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai, a sequel television series. So what is Ralph Macchio's net worth in 2021?

Ralph Macchio is a known for his successful career. He has accumulated a rather substantial amount of money over the years. Does Ralph Macchio still make money from Karate Kid? Let's have a look at his career and his sources of income to find out more.

Who is Ralph Macchio?

Ralph George Macchio was born on 4th November 1961 in Huntington, Long Island, New York. He was born to Ralph Macchio, Sr. and Rosalie Macchio. The actor has one brother named Steven Macchio.

What is Ralph Macchio's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ralph Macchio's net worth is approximately $4 million. He has acquired his wealth from the entertainment industry, more especially his role in Cobra Kai.

So how much does Ralph Macchio earn from Cobra Kai? Together with a co-star called William, they each earned $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons of Cobra Kai which is approximately around $1 million per season per person.

How about his role in Karate Kid? How much money did Ralph Macchio make from The Karate Kid? Unfortunately, there is no reliable information on how much he was paid for the three original Karate Kid movies.

Career

The American actor began his career when he first appeared in commercials such as Pepper and Bubble Yum. However, professionally, Ralph started his acting career in 1980 when he appeared in the comedy film Up the Academy.

He made his television debut in the ABC comedy-drama series Eight Is Enough from 1980 to 1981. In 1984, he starred in the martial arts drama film The Karate Kid, which catapulted him into the spotlight.

Apart from acting, Ralph is also a producer and director. In 1994, he directed his first movie, The Ties That Bind, he has also produced films such as Cobra Kai, Across Grace Alley and American Gypsies.

Below are some of his other acting credits.

TV series

2018-2021: Cobra Kai as Daniel LaRusso

as Daniel LaRusso 2017-2019: The Deuce as Officer Haddix

as Officer Haddix 2018: Kevin Can Wait as Alviti

as Alviti 2017: Psych: The Movie as Nick Conforth

as Nick Conforth 2017: A Cat Named Leonard as Dominic

as Dominic 2014: A Little Game as Tom

as Tom 2010-2014: Psych as Logan Phelps / Nick Conforth

as Logan Phelps / Nick Conforth 2013: How I Met Your Mother as Ralph Macchio

as Ralph Macchio 2012: Happily Divorced as Frankie

as Frankie 2011: The Whole Truth

2010: Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Louis Marciano

as Louis Marciano 2008-2009: Ugly Betty as Archie Rodriguez

as Archie Rodriguez 2007: Head Case as Ralph Macchio

as Ralph Macchio 2005: Entourage as Ralph Macchio

as Ralph Macchio 2000: Twice in a Lifetime as Officer Dan Payello/Phillip Barbosa

as Officer Dan Payello/Phillip Barbosa 2000: Chicken Soup for the Soul as Max

as Max 1999: The Outer Limits as Dr Neal Eberhardt

as Dr Neal Eberhardt 1994: The Ties That Bind as Michael

as Michael 1980-1981: Eight Is Enough as Jeremy Andretti

Films

2018: A Dog & Pony Show as Aaron

as Aaron 2013: He's Way More Famous Than You as Ralph Macchio

as Ralph Macchio 2012: Holiday Spin as Ruben

as Ruben 2012: Hitchcock as Joseph Stefano

as Joseph Stefano 2009: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Undead as Bobby Bianchi

as Bobby Bianchi 2006: Beer League as Maz

as Maz 1999: Can't Be Heaven asHubbie

asHubbie 1993: Naked in New York as Chris

as Chris 1992: My Cousin Vinny as Bill Gambini

as Bill Gambini 1992: Garwood: Prisoner of War as Robert Garwood

as Robert Garwood 1990: Too Much Sun as Frank, Jr.

as Frank, Jr. 1989: The Karate Kid Part III as Daniel

as Daniel 1988: Distant Thunder as Jack Lambert

as Jack Lambert 1986: The Karate Kid Part II as Daniel

as Daniel 1986: Crossroads as Eugene Martone

as Eugene Martone 1984: The Three Wishes of Billy Grier as Grier

as Grier 1984: Teachers as Eddie Pilikian

as Eddie Pilikian 1984: The Karate Kid as Daniel

as Daniel 1983: The Outsiders as Johnny Cade

as Johnny Cade 1982: High Powder as Eddie

as Eddie 1982: CBS Afternoon Playhouse as Tony Barnett

as Tony Barnett 1982: Dangerous Company as Denny Brody

as Denny Brody 1980: Up the Academy as Chooch

As a producer

2018 - 2021: Cobra Kai

2013: Across Grace Alley

2012: American Gypsies

1994: The Ties That Bind

As a director

2013: Across Grace Alley

2002: Love Thy Brother

1994: The Ties That Bind

As a result of his hard work and contribution to the acting industry Ralph Macchio has won several awards. They include:

2014: The Best Drama Short Film Awards

2002: Long Island International Film Expo Award

2002: Stony Brook Film Festival Award

2001: Long Island International Film Expo Award

Ralph Macchio's net worth clearly indicates how he has had a long and successful showbiz career. Since beginning his career in film, at the age of 19, he has starred in more than 50 films and television shows. He is currently 58 years old and has a long list of accomplishments to his credit.

