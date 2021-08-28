70+ songs about death to help you cope with the loss of a loved one

,Music about death helps in coping with the loss of a loved one. Just like the memories of our loved ones, the music carries on for generations. Whether you are facing the loss of a friend or a family member, it is a guarantee that music will bring you peace. So, if you are suffering from the loss of a loved one, the songs about death below will comfort you.

We may communicate and experience our feelings through music, which allows us to reach a peaceful place of meditation. In addition to guiding us on a trip of recollections, it serves as a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles. So let these songs soothe your mind and emotions as you light a candle.

Sad songs about death

What do you call a song for someone who has died? A dirge. It is a tune of lamentation, performed as a monument to a loved one who has died. One of the most prevalent feelings associated with death is a sense of loss and grief.

Embrace your grief and allow yourself to feel the pain of death. To help you cope with the loss of a loved one, here are a few tunes about death.

1. Tears In Heaven - Eric Clapton

The song is dedicated to Eric Clapton's son Conor, who died in 1991 at four after falling from the 53rd story of a New York skyscraper.

2. I’ll Be Missing You - Diddy, Faith Evans, 112

I’ll Be Missing You was made by American rapper Puff Daddy and singer Faith Evans, featuring R&B trio 112, in remembrance of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace.

3. My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion

This Celine Dion classic became famous after being used in the movie Titanic. The melody reminds us that love carries on beyond death.

4. Wake Me Up When September Ends - by Green Day

When you've lost a loved one, such a tune offers you comfort. There are moments when death might feel like a great burden on our shoulders, and that's fine.

5. Fire and Rain - James Taylor

The highs and lows of Taylor's life are depicted in this song. When he composed it in 1968, he was only 20 years old and suffering from despair and drug addiction.

6. Hurt - Johnny Cash

A sad ballad about the loneliness and shame that may come with approaching death. The original is by Nine Inch Nails, but the Johnny Cash cover hits the emotions a little more.

7. Whiskey Lullaby - Brad Paisley and Alison Kraus

Losing your loved one can be devastating. This ballad is about a heart-chilling story of a wife losing her husband and facing her death.

8. Angel - Sarah McLachlan

Angel is a heartbreaking tune! But, it's a bittersweet melody of hope and consolation amid great sadness.

9. If Tomorrow Never Comes - Garth Brooks

Instead of focusing on previous deaths, this country number considers what it might be like for the narrator to lose the one he loves the most.

10. Time to Say Goodbye - Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman

A sweet serenade that helps us come to peace with saying goodbye to a loved one at the time of death.

Hopeful songs about death

Because death is a natural part of life, it is commonly honoured in some cultures. So here are optimistic songs about death.

11. Only The Good Die Young - Billy Joel

Losing a young person is especially heartbreaking given the future they had ahead of them. This number was written by Billy Joel as a cheerful encouragement to live life to the fullest.

12. Beloved - Mumford & Sons

This song emphasizes the importance of not leaving anything to chance. The lovely and lively piece urges us not to leave any words undone.

13. Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum

The pleasant tune reminds us of death's inevitability. The upbeat music is about facing our end and what could happen to us once we die.

14. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door - Bob Dylan

This upbeat work is about confronting our fear of death. It is a tranquil meditation about addressing one's dread of death.

15. Dream On - Aerosmith

Dream On by Aerosmith encourages us to grasp every moment and enjoy life till the sad conclusion.

16. American Pie - Don McLean

If you're searching for upbeat songs about mortality, this is one of them. The tune is a happy melody about the deaths of three renowned musicians and the music that survived.

17. See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth) - Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth

See You Again was dedicated to actor Paul Walker, who died in a single-vehicle accident on November 30, 2013.

18. One More Day - Diamond Rio

One More Day by Diamond Rio conveys the longing we all have to have one more day with our loved ones.

19. Live and Die - The Avett Brothers

This death tune isn't as depressing as you would expect. It's a lovely melody that reminds us that death is something we all have in common.

20. I’ll Fly Away - Gillian Welch Alison Kraus (Written by Hank Williams)

When it comes to death, many people would prefer to avoid the issue. This uplifting song, on the other hand, is about accepting death when it comes.

What are some good songs about death?

Are there good songs about loss? Yes. These hymns remind us that it is alright to lighten up and have fun with the subject of death. It's possible to approach the issue of dying in a lighthearted way at times.

21. It’s The End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) - R.E.M.

This charming melody reminds us that death is nothing to be afraid of. On the contrary, the song indicates that death is imminent and unavoidable.

22. (I Just) Died in Your Arms Tonight - Cutting Crew

This classic 1980s song is about the symbolic deaths we face in our daily lives. The piece delves into the small deaths we all face in life.

23. Last Kiss - Pearl Jam

Are there songs about losing someone in a road accident? Yes. Last Kiss by Pearl Jam is an example. The tune is about losing a loved one in a fatal accident.

24. I Shot The Sheriff - Eric Clapton

This song delves into the fight between survival and extinction. The piece depicts a life-or-death struggle between a sheriff and a civilian.

25. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult

Why is there a stigma around the topic of death? Well, this song is an invitation for society to drop the taboo around the end.

26. The Great Gig in the Sky - Pink Floyd

Although this song doesn't have lyrics, it intends to be a rhythmic exploration of death

27. Driving Nails in My Coffin - Ernest Tubb

This old country classic talks about becoming closer to death. Driving Nails in My Coffin by Ernest Tubb is among the saddest messages of all time.

28. People Who Died - The Jim Carroll Band

This song might be graphic, but it's an interesting one. It's almost impossible not to tap your foot while listening to this moving ballad about death.

29. Highway to Hell - AC/DC

This rock song imagines what it might be like to be on a voyage to hell. In any case, it depicts the mysterious aspect of death as it is.

30. Another One Bites the Dust - Queen

A tune that examines impermanence and reflects the fact that death occurs at all times. This song addresses mortality in a lighthearted manner.

Calming songs about death

The impact of losing a loved one can be a heavy burden on your heart. The songs below aim to soothe and calm your soul.

31. I Will Follow You Into the Dark - Death Cab for Cutie

I Will Follow You Into the Dark is a beautiful melody that depicts a special friendship or love relationship. This tune's nature has a relaxing impact on the listener.

32. Wind Beneath My Wings - Bette Midler

This number reminds us of what our loved ones mean to us. It's a touching approach to remind you to cherish the time you spend with your loved ones.

33. I’ll Stay With You - Beth Hart

This song emphasizes the relationship with a dead loved one while also implying an afterlife. The music has a soothing impact by reminding the listener of life to come.

34. Live Like You Were Dying - Tim McGraw

The ballad tells the narrative of a guy in his early forties who learns that his father is dying. It is an invitation to live the life of our dreams before it’s too late.

35. Let It Be - The Beatles

Let It Be by The Beatles comes from a dream. Paul's mother arrived and told him to leave things be. This upbeat song tells us that we may face death with dignity and acceptance.

36. If I Die Young - The Band Perry

It's the story of a young girl who died. She didn't get to live a complete life because she was so young. The song depicts a beautiful contemplation on life from the perspective of a young person facing death.

37. Unchained Melody - The Righteous Brothers

Unchained Melody's topic is about a man who cannot have physical touch with his loved one. It's a sorrowful song that transcends time and soothes the soul.

38. The Last Goodbye - Billy Boyd

Billy Boyd's song from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies soundtrack is an inspiring perspective on life's ultimate chapter.

39. I Can Only Imagine - MercyMe

I Can Only Imagine by MercyMe is about paradise. Not about what heaven is like, but about how the singer will feel when he arrives and encounters God. The song is about someone accepting a life beyond death.

40. Remember Me - Miguel

This beautiful lullaby rose to prominence in the Pixar picture CoCo, in which a little child explores the land of the dead.

Saddest songs of all time

Popular music's rich history is full of sorrowful tunes. But, unfortunately, artists tend to express themselves by writing melancholy songs about everything from breakups to death.

41. I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry - Hank Williams

Various artists have recorded the number throughout the years, including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Yo La Tengo.

42. Nutshell - Alice in Chains

Today, it's challenging to listen to this song without thinking of his death. Even though it was never released as a single, the tune has become a fan favourite.

43. Sam Stone - John Prine

The song revolves around a Vietnam War soldier who returns home craving coke in his mouth. He then starts to commit robbery to support his habit in the end.

44. Black - Pearl Jam

The song is about a guy who had a romance with a girl that ends abruptly. He no longer finds delight in anything because they aren't together.

45. He Stopped Loving Her Today - George Jones

The song tells the story of a man's buddy who clings on to his lost love till his death. Yet, she still attends his burial, although he spent decades yearning for her.

46. Something in the Way - Nirvana

The song is about Kurt Cobain's difficult life. He was booted out of his house and began living beneath a bridge for a while.

47. Cat's in the Cradle - Harry Chapin

The song is about a parent who is too preoccupied with work to spend time with his son. Finally, the grown-up son is too preoccupied with his old father.

48. Everybody Hurts - R.E.M.

R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" is intended to discourage individuals from committing suicide.

49. Hurt - Nine Inch Nails

Hurt by Nine Inch Nails is about pain and analyzing it from a first-person perspective. Some listeners believe the song is a suicide letter composed by the protagonist due to his sadness.

50. I Wish - R. Kelly

Kelly dedicated this song to his mother Sadie, who died in 1993, and friends and loved ones that had passed away.

Country songs about death

Country music encompasses a wide range of sad and emotional feelings. Most country songs have something to relate to personally because of their severe lyrics and real-life sentiments. Here are country songs about death of a loved one.

51. See You Again - Carrie Underwood

This song is for a buddy who recently died. But, it's also a reassuring reminder that you'll meet up with your loved ones again in the hereafter.

52. There You’ll Be - Faith Hill

This famous sorrowful song reminds us that we will always keep them in our hearts even when our loved ones die.

53. The Last Carnival - Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen penned this song in response to the loss of Daniel Federici, his organist and E Street Band member.

54. If You're Reading This - Tim McGraw

What is a good song for grandma who passed away? If you're reading this by Tim McGraw is a lovely melody. This ballad tells the story of a soldier's final message to his loved ones back home.

55. Over You - Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert composed this tune about his brother, who sadly died in a vehicle accident.

56. Travelin' Soldier - The Chicks

This moving song depicts the narrative of a little girl who is waiting for her beloved soldier to return from Vietnam.

57. Go Rest High on That Mountain - Vince Gill

It's a ballad about eulogy written when Keith Whitley, a country music singer, died in 1989. Gill didn't finish the song until a few years after his older brother Bob died of a heart attack in 1993.

58. They Reminisce Over You - Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth

This song is for Troy Dixon, also known as Trouble T-Roy. Dixon was a member of Heavy D & The Boyz, and he died in 1990 due to an unintentional fall during a concert in Indianapolis.

59. Drink a Beer - Luke Bryan

The song is a country ballad lamenting a loved one's untimely death. It depicts the narrative of a character who remembers the recent loss of a loved one by watching the sunset on the edge of a pier and drinking a beer.

60. If I Had Only Known - Reba McEntire

This sorrowful song expresses the regret we frequently experience when someone we care about dies suddenly.

Songs about death of a friend

Losing a dear friend is devastating. The emotions involved can be overwhelming to you, but receiving sympathy messages or listening to a tune can bring comfort.

61. J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva) - Green Day

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt wrote this song about his friend dying in a vehicle accident. He goes on about how the experience taught him to go on with his life.

62. Brendan’s Death Song - Red Hot Chili Peppers

The song is a tribute to Brendan Mullen. Mullen was an important figure in the early punk-rock scene in la. Unfortunately, he died on the first day of recording for I'm with you.

63. For a Dancer - Jackson Browne

The song has sparked discussion among internet fans about whether it came about after Browne's wife's suicide or his buddy Adam's death.

64. Elephant - Jason Isbell

The song is about cancer, drinking, smoking, and singing country music. It's also about being human, with all the agony and joy that involves.

65. Life Goes On - 2Pac

Life Goes On by 2Pac is about individuals losing their life on the streets. It discusses how you cannot mourn even if you lose someone since it is not what the victim desired.

66. Song for Josh - Frank Turner

The tune is a solemn tribute to Josh Burdette, a security officer at Washington punk hotspot the 9:30 Club who died by suicide in 2013.

67. Life Without You - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie composed Life Without You following the sudden death of his close friend and mentor, Charley Wirz.

68. Return - OK Go

Return by OK Go is a tune lamenting the loss of a loved one. Damian's buddy, Timmery, committed suicide, and the music is for him.

69. Stars - Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

The song is about loss and dealing with it so hard that one can't look at the stars because it's too painful.

70. The Crossroads - Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The song is for the group's mentor, the late gangsta rap star Eazy-E, and other members of the group's family.

71. Hear You Me - Jimmy Eat World

The song is about Mykel and Carli Allen, the women who organized the Weezer fan club. They were huge Jimmy Eat World fans. They were killed in a car accident while returning from a Weezer performance.

72. Black Balloon - The Goo Goo Dolls

Black Balloon is about a heroin addict woman and her lover's frantic attempt to save her. Fans suggest that the song's topic is bassist Robby Takac's ex-wife, who died from a heroin overd*se.

Songs about death might help offer closure and consolation following the loss of a loved one. These songs cover a wide range of genres and topics. The songs also serve to dispel the stigma connected with death. So, if you've just lost a loved one, try one of the tunes above for some solace.

