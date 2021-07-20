Drake Bell net worth 2021: How much does the popular actor make?

Drake Bell's net worth was impressive until he filed for bankruptcy. He, unfortunately, lived a lavish lifestyle just like most celebrities and shared pictures of his glamorous lifestyles online. Sadly, Drake's net worth began to slide down when he had an accident and underwent several surgeries. So, how much is he worth currently?

Bell performs during the TeleHit Awards 2019 at Foro Sol. Photo: Medios y Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Drake Bell is multi-talented. His impressive career is almost three decades old, even though he is just 35 years old. The Spider-Man voiceover actor started acting when he was five years old and became popular for his acting dexterity. He is also a musician with four studio albums.

Who is Drake Bell?

The actor was born in Newport Beach, Santa Ana, California, United States of America. So, how old is Drake Bell? Drake Bell's age is 35 years; he was born on the 27th of June, 1986. Drake Bell's parents are Joe Bell and Robin Dodson. Drake Bell's mother played Pool professionally.

Bell grew up with his three brothers: Joey, Travis, and Robert, and one sister, Kellie, in Orange County. The family lived in California, United States of America.

What is Drake Bell's net worth and how much does he earn?

The net worth of Drake Bell in 2021 is relatively meagre for someone with a successful career. His net worth is estimated at $600,000.

He was just five years old when he appeared in his first television commercial. However, it did not take long for him to become one of the youngest celebrities in the movie industry.

Bell attends the Thirst Project's Inaugural Legacy Summit held at Pepperdine University. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Acting

The star actor is famously known for his shows on the Nickelodeon television channel and his voiceover acting role in some Spider-Man animation and video games. Some of the television shows and movies that he featured include the following:

The Amanda Show

Drake featured in Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show between 1999 and 2002. However, his role in this movie sent him to the spotlight as he appeared regularly in 27 episodes.

Drake and Josh Show

He played the character of Drake Parker in this show after it premiered in 2004. The Drake and Josh Show was explicitly written for Drake and Josh Peck, his childhood friend. The name has stuck even though the show was cancelled in 2007.

Drake has more television show features under his belt. So far, the actor's acting career has seen him feature in several movies and shows, including:

Jerry Maguire

High Fidelity

Drifting School

Perfect Game

Gun

ABC Afterschool Special

Dill Scallion

All That

Zoey 101

Arlington: The Burping Pig

American Satan

Voiceover roles

Moreover, in 2011, Drake worked at the Marvel Studio; he was recruited as the voiceover actor for Peter Parker in the Spider-Man animation series. Some of these superhero series include:

Ultimate Spider-Man

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H

The Venom Inside

Music

Bell played different musical instruments when he was 12 years old and even pursued a musical career alongside his acting profession. He released his first album titled Telegraph in 2005. Since then, he has released two other albums, It's Only Time, in 2006, and Ready Steady Go! in 2014. In addition, he released an extended playlist in 2017 and called it Honest.

Drake Bell's bankruptcy news

Despite the amazing feats he recorded in his acting and singing careers, unfortunately, it was so bad that the actor declared himself bankrupt.

So, how was Drake Bell's net worth negative? Circumstances within and outside his control caused his plight. First, the actor had a severe accident in 2005 when he was driving home with a friend.

Then, he underwent several surgeries, which affected his finances. During this trying period, his acting and music career was on hold. As of 2014, Drake's net worth read a negative. According to him, he owed about $600,000.

Bell takes part in the Build Brunch at Build Studio. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When he filed, Drake Bell's salary was $2,800 monthly, and his monthly expenses were $18,771, which led to the sales of his $2.05 million Loz Felix home for $1.5 million in 2014. However, before 2014, he made $408,000 in 2012, but his 2013 annual revenue was a paltry $14,000.

So, is Drake Bell rich? If you compare Drake and Josh's net worth, then the answer is no. His childhood friend and fellow actor, Josh Peck, has an estimated net worth of $9 million.

Drake Bell has been married to Janet Von Schmeling, for over three years, and they have a child together. He is in a bit of a problem after pleading guilty to charges accusing him of endangering a minor. Hopefully, Drake Bell's net worth should rise again once he puts these troubles behind him.

Yen.com.gh recently discussed the net worth of Dave Bautista, the American actor and retired professional wrestler. Although he had a beautiful time with the WWE, he is famous for playing Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Guess what? Dave Bautista's net worth in 2021 is estimated at $16 million. "But how did he make this much?" You might ask. Well, the post chronicles his career progression from wrestling to acting. Find out about him from the post/

Source: Yen