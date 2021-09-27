A 65-year-old suspected dealer in illegal arms known as Bukari Salifu is in police grips

His arrest comes after two armed robbers mentioned him as their financier and supplier

The two armed men were gunned down in their attempt to escape from the police after they were arrested for trying to rob passengers

65-year-old Bukari Salifu, a suspected dealer in illegal arms has been arrested by arrested at Zenu near Ashaiman.

His arrest comes after two armed robbers who were gunned down in a shootout mentioned him as the person who provides them with weapons for their robbery expeditions.

The suspects, Joseph Dagodzo, and Mujahid Abubakar, alias Sule later died while on admission at the Police hospital.

65-year-old gun dealer arrested; 2 armed robbers shot by police

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 25, after the deceased suspects were arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the highway.

According to a star news report, the acting Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the police were forced to shoot the two suspected robbers who later died on admission at the hospital.

He explained that the suspected robbers were initially arrested when they attempted to rob motorists but tried to

A report filed by GraphicOnline noted that the two suspects led the police team to the hideout of their accomplices in a bush near Zenu under the pretext of aiding the police to retrieve some weapons and assist in arresting their other accomplices, who had escaped from the scene.

Unknown to the police, the two suspects led the police into an ambush where they came under fire but luckily for the team, they were able to overpower the robbers.

