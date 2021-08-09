4 suspected robbers gunned down by Police at Shiashie following robbery attempt
News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that four suspected robbers have been shot dead by Police at Shiashie in Accra Monday morning.
According to a report filed by StarrNews, the robbers were accosted by the Police after a robbery operation in the area.
The bodies of the suspects have been sent to the Police Hospital for autopsy.
YEN.com.gh will bring readers up-to-date information when details of the operation are ascertained.
More soon...
