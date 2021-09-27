Newly appointed coach, Milovan Rajevac, has revealed that there will be no interference in his player call-ups

The Serbian trainer says he is opened to suggestions but the final decision will be left to him

Milovan Rajevac was confirmed coach of the Black Stars on Friday, September 24

Newly appointed Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has stated emphatically that he will be responsible for player selection ahead of announcing his squad for the Zimbabwe game.

Players invited for national assignments have been controversial in recent times, with many blaming the GFA for having an external influence on coaches.

However, Milovan Rajevac, during his unveiling, said he takes responsibility for results and has full control over who gets in his team.

"Of course, it is important to have good communication with the management of the Ghana Football Association and I am always ready to talk about everything. About the players, I am open to here ideas, this is how I work but in the end when it comes to who is invited into the team, this is my decision because it is my job and I am responsible," he said.

Coach Milovan Rajevac will be announcing his team for the games against Zimbabwe early next month.

The Black Stars continue their 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month, when they host Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on October 9, 2021.

It will be the Serbian trainer's first game in charge since returning to the Africa giants after 11 years.

During his first spell, he led the team to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations before taking the team to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in the same year.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of next year's Nation's Cup, alongside Gabon, Morocco and Comoros Island.

