Tems Purchases T-Shirts From Ghanaian Vendor, Declines Offer For Free Stuff
- Tems was offered T-shirts for free as she visited a local vendor during her time in Ghana but declined the offer and insisted on paying instead
- The Nigerian star picked numerous shirts off the rack and mentioned that she was going to pay her bills as she admired the beautiful outfits
- Reacting to the video, many social media users wondered why the vendor wanted to give a wealthy celebrity like Tems items for free
Nigerian singer Tems sparked reactions during her recent visit to Ghana when she declined a local vendor's offer to take T-shirts for free. The global star instead insisted on paying for the items herself.
While browsing through the vendor’s collection, Tems admired the beautiful designs and selected several shirts. She mentioned her intent to settle her bill, showing her appreciation for the outfits on display. The vendor’s gesture of offering the items for free seemed generous, but the singer chose not to accept.
A video capturing the interaction surfaced on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Some social media users questioned why the vendor would offer free items to a celebrity who could easily afford them.
Others argued that the vendor’s offer could have been a strategic move to gain exposure from the internationally acclaimed artiste. Some folks argued that Tems, with her large following, could potentially boost the vendor’s business if she wore the outfit and credited the vendor on social media.
However, some observers speculated that Tems’ decision to pay might have been influenced by the approach used by the vendor. They said that she might have preferred to support the local business directly rather than accept charity.
Tems has become a global icon in the music industry, receiving widespread recognition for her work. Recently, she earned a nomination for the prestigious 56th NAACP Image Awards. She was named alongside other notable figures, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayo Edebiri, and Cynthia Erivo.
The NAACP Image Awards celebrate outstanding talent across various fields. This year’s ceremony will take place on February 22 at the Pasadena Civic Center and will air live on BET and CBS.
Tems and t-shirt selling vendor spark reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
biggestgod500 said:
"That's a good act there cus she knows very well the vendor needs the money way more than her....."
jt.delova.boi commented:
"The money drrr if U get am no plenty thinking.🤔"
_shedyblaq_ said:
"Hw3 de3 ))kyer3😂😂… the guy too no serious 😂, because she is a celeb there norrr “I will dash you one”😂😂 if ebi me ahh anka will you dash me?"
Davido congratulates John Dumelo
Another Nigerian singer sparked reactions in Ghana recently. Davido, the musician in question, congratulated John Dumelo on his inauguration as an MP.
YEN.com.gh reported that Davido dropped the congratulatory message in his Instagram story and expressed happiness about the actor's success in politics.
John Dumelo officially became the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon recently.
