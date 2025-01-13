One of Dr Likee's cronies who was close to C Confion has secured a new keepsake in the late actor's honour

He gave fans a sneak peek of the new chain on social media with some profound words in his honour

The heartwarming gesture impressed numerous fans, considering the buzz surrounding the actor's death

Ghanaian actor Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, was buried on January 11 in Kumasi, but his memory lingers.

C Confion's friend Jordan flaunts his new chain with the late actor's name. Photo source: naamuneygh

One of the late actor's friends, Jordan, who was a known personality in Dr Likee's camp, has secured a customised chain in honour of C Confion's short-lived life.

C Confion died after battling a long-existing health condition which affected his leg, stealing him away from the cameras.

The 28-year-old actor died after the condition aggravated in the last days, leading him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where his unfortunate end happened.

Reports indicate that Jordan was one of several colleagues who never gave up on C Confion during his painful last moments on earth.

In the video, Jordan proudly wore the chain with C Confion's name boldly embossed on it. He shared the video with the caption, "I know you're in heaven, Mugu."

According to Jordan, C Confion's sad end at the hospital was preceded by months of pain and discomfort as his condition worsened.

The bodybuilder maintained in a recent interview after C Confion's death that early intervention could've helped slow down the condition's impact.

Fans mourn C Confion after

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jordan's newly acquired neckpiece.

user4619050287067 said:

"You are a good person 🙏 he will send you another good friend like himself to you 🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏."

Youngest Hajia Awusi🌹🇬🇧🙏 wrote:

"Jordan I don’t know you but honestly you have really done well and show luv🙏May God bless you may confion soul rest in."

Akusikapa123 noted:

"I know he will come back to as a child to be born because I believe in reincarnation 💯🙏if you wish to have him back because your loyalty is real 💯."

3b3t)daKakyireAbenaVee remarked:

"May God bless u for what u did. A friend in need is friend indeed. )boafoc ho y3 nna!!"

LongLife ❤️‍🩹🇬🇭 shared:

This is the type of loyalty all friends should be like much love Jordan❤️

Queen of sweets 🇬🇭🇮🇹🥰😍 reacted:

Take heart my dear Jordan 💔😭😭 aww c.confion your best friend please look after him from heaven we will miss you so much 2025 heat.

Maa Yeboah added:

"I don't know u but u are true good friend you fought a good fight for your friend to be alive but God knows the best confion is gone but he will bless u.

C Confion's sisters read tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion's sisters had been spotted at their brother's funeral in Kumasi.

One of the late actor's sisters read a touching tribute describing the late Kumawood star as a great leader and more than a friend.

"Bright, your passing is an unfillable void in our hearts, but your legacy will continue to inspire us. We will remember your kindness and your generosity. We will cherish the memories we shared with you, the laughter, the adventures and the moments."

