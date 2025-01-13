A Plus, in a video, recalled the advice he received from Shatta Wale prior to the 2024 elections in which he emerged victorious

He said he sought the musician's advice on getting people to follow him in large folds like they usually follow the artist. The politician stated that the advice he got helped him massively

A Plus mentioned that Shatta Wale asked him to prioritise the needs of people as much as possible, citing Jesus Christ's style of leadership as an example

MP for Gomoa Central Kwame A Plus has disclosed how Shatta Wale's advice helped him win the 2024 parliamentary election.

According to A Plus, he sought Shatta Wale’s advice on how to attract large followers, similar to the musician’s influence. He said Shatta Wale advised him to prioritise people’s needs and address their problems. He used Jesus Christ’s leadership as an example, saying leaders gain followers by giving and solving issues.

A Plus stated that the advice proved valuable in his campaign. He also noted that wisdom can be found in unexpected places and described Shatta Wale as highly intelligent.

On December 7, 2024, A Plus defeated Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a significant victory. Naana Eyiah, a two-term MP and Deputy Minister for the Interior lost her seat after securing 11,637 votes. A Plus won with 14,277 votes, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ywason Mohamed, came third with 10,112 votes out of the 36,026 valid votes cast.

This victory marked A Plus's first entry into Parliament as an independent candidate. He has since announced his alignment with the NDC, citing their plans and leadership as reasons for his decision.

A Plus & Shatta Wale's advice story sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rosemond acheampong said:

"That is the same thing Ken did, and nobody beat him during the election. If you go that way, you will reign forever, be a man of the people, mingle with the grassroots and help them."

Nana Kwame Ayisi reacted:

"A drowning man doesn't need swimming lessons, he needs saving first. Not everyone needs advice, some need help. SM4LYF is our LIFE."

otfthugsider said:

"Masa you be Jon are trying to tell me you’ve never read about Jesus Christ ? Unless Shatta Wale tells you ? Shatta wey sense he get ? Mtewww."

Favourite wrote:

"My first son is like he always helps people. He has so many friends and followers! Meanwhile he is still a student.🥰"

Nicholas Kofi Ntim commented:

"Ghana Parliament has really lost credibility aaaaaaa…..this guy is annoying our ears too much."

Nanabaako said:

"De only solution is to show appreciation by doing something little for them."

A Plus speaks on MPs using sirens

A Plus has been vocal about his experiences as a new parliamentarian, and he recently shared his opinion on MPs using sirens.

YEN.com.gh reported that the MP said sirens were important for MPs as they aided logistics.

His comments sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

