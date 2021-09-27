Wendy Shay has been spotted eating at a the joint of a food vendor in town

The singer was seen eating beans with plantain following the release of her song, Heat

Some fans, however, did not like the way the singer was eating the food so gently

Wendy Shay has been spotted in a new video eating popular beans, gari and fried plantain at the joint of a wayside food vendor and it has caused a huge stir.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Wendy Shay's Instagram page, the Shay On You hitmaker was seen ordering her food from the vendor.

Another part of the video showed the singer sitting comfortably behind the vendor enjoying her meal.

She was seen taking half-spoonfulls of the popular Ghanaian delicacy and chewing with so much grace and style.

Wendy Shay captioned the video: "Wendy mabr3 gob3. Mo linke mr John …….continue 4 me"

TikTok : wendyshay1 Snap: wendyshay25 #HEAT #SHAYGANG #gob3gang @shaygang_4lyf"

Many fans and followers of the singer took to the comment section to praise her over her humility.

ghanafuodotcom came in with the comment: "I love you"

fakelives_matters wrote: "In other news...Wendy spotted eating gog3 at a local base"

eb_forson commented: "Wow u real like me"

burberry_art_ noted: "Gob3 ho swag nono you go do aa then gobe get hype then prices go go up"

ellieekely: "Please I will eat some"

kelvina001 had this to say: "My [love] for you shay it’s beyond what words can express. Grow higher"

However, some fans of beans and gari, famed as 'gob3', were unhappy with the way Wendy Shay was treating their 'beloved' delicacy.

jherodynethesuperstar wrote: "The food no dey your inside"

tlgcassper_worldwide commented: "All for clout lol"

kwasi_kingwap wrote: see maame the wey you dey try disrespect Gob3 nu honestly we no dey like kuraa. please put some respect on Gob3 na Gob3 bi LIFE"

