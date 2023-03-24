The victory by the Ghana Black Stars has got two young ladies feeling overly excited

In a TikTok video, the ladies said they were emotionally invested in the game because they had staked a bet on it

They thanked God for helping the Black Stars get a late winner in the game hence picking up all three points

Two Ghanaian ladies could not hide their joy after the Ghana national team beat Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Apparently, there was more at stake for them aside from national pride and patriotism as they had placed a bet on the game, hoping that Ghana would win.

Two ladies jubilate that Ghana Black Stars beat Angola Photo credit:@saharafootball TikTok @GhanaBlack Stars/Twitter

In a TikTok video, one of the ladies admitted in an interview that the game created a lot of nerve-racking moments, adding that they almost gave up on the Black Stars.

She revealed that they wanted to cash out on their earnings from other games but realized that they couldn't do so.

Her friend also joined into say they were thankful to God that the Black Stars picked up the win when it mattered most.

Semenyo speaks after scoring late winner

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo, the Ghanaian footballer who scored the winning goal in Ghana's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Thursday, has been the talk of the town for his exceptional performance on the field.

Despite his good performance, Semenyo's post-match interview also had many people gushing over him.

Semenyo, who has lived abroad for a long time, spoke with a thick accent that caught the attention of many fans.

The football star's unique accent had many netizens, especially ladies, admiring the way he talks.

It was an amazing feeling to score the winning goal for my country. I am proud to represent Ghana, and I hope to continue to make my country proud, he said.

Semenyo's accent, which was a mixture of British and Ghanaian, has become the topic of discussion on social media, with many people sharing their admiration for his unique way of speaking.

