The 10-year-old leukaemia patient flown to South Africa for surgery has reportedly passed away

This heartbreaking news comes weeks after Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Mahama funded her care

Many Ghanaians on social media reacted to the devastating news of the young girl's unfortunate passing

Lisa Laryea, the 10-year-old girl who was flown to South Africa by Ibrahim Mahama for specialised treatment, has reportedly passed away.

This comes as heartbreaking news, especially considering the efforts by her family and the Ghanaian business mogul to save her life.

The news of her unfortunate demise in South Africa following her leukaemia surgery was reported by Accra-based GH One TV.

Lisa Laryea had reportedly been battling leukaemia for many years, and in November this year, the Ghanaian business mogul offered to pay for her surgery in South Africa after news of her illness reached him.

Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners, reportedly paid $110,000, equivalent to GH¢1,623,221.39, to treat 10-year-old Lisa’s stage 4 acute myeloid leukaemia.

This effort to save her life, however, failed to bear the desired result as the little girl reportedly unfortunately succumbed to the disease.

Ghanaians commiserate with Lisa Laryea's family

After news of Lisa Laryea's demise was made public, Ghanaians on social media shared their views, with many commiserating with her family.

@theabasssayuti said:

"We plan, Allah plans and Allah is the best of planners."

@YaaEsther20 also said:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

@trevvyboi commented:

"Any other reason why they said money can't buy life. Rest easy young champ.."

@enkaakyii also commented:

"Oooh Charlie May her innocent soul rest with God."

@BwoyGud wrote:

"One crazy thing about surgery is that you will suffer to get funds for surgery but 100% success is never a guarantee."

Ibrahim Mahama supports 'viral' village boy

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ibrahim Mahama pledged to mentor a village boy who went viral for saying he wanted to be like him.

Alex Ofori said life in the rural area was tough for him and that he considered the Ghanaian millionaire mogul as an inspiration.

His viral video resonated with the CEO of Engineers and Planners, who decided to support his education and vowed to mentor him.

