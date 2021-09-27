A young lady in Ghana named Maame Achaa experienced a tough time last year when she had a child through CS

She lost her memory temporarily, could not move, and had to use diapers but her husband stood beside her to make sure she was okay

Maame Achaa's post has attracted a lot of social media reactions from many who were impressed with her husband's commitment

Maame Achaa, a Ghanaian lady has celebrated her husband, Gaitu Mawuli Sampson, on her Facebook handle after exactly a year after she suffered a serious medical condition, and he stayed strongly by her side.

According to Achaa, she was hospitalized exactly two weeks after she had her second Caesarean Section, was in a seven-hour surgical procedure and temporarily lost her memory.

"I woke up with a blank memory, not knowing whether I was going to live or die, where I was, or who the man sitting beside me patiently adjusting my hand so my blood transfusion will run well was! I had a tube through my side into my abdomen, a catheter and full stitch up longitudinally through my tummy," Achaa recalls.

Ghanaian lady who delivered through CS & lost her memory hails hubby for staying by her side Photo Credit: Maame Achaa

Source: Facebook

As though that was not enough, the lady also adds that she only left the hospital in a wheelchair, blood pressure pills, and more pills.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

However, through all the trials, her man never left her side, complained, or showed any sign of discouragement but rather, he constantly cleaned her up and changed her diapers as she had become bedridden.

"He hugged me on days my tears were uncontrollable and reminded me of how beautiful I was even though I lost over 20kg in a week. I saw you hide the tears sometimes and heard the prayers u said at my bedside when I'm dozing off. I know u slept in ur car during my entire hospital time and you put all your work projects on hold for me," Achaa further added.

A year after suffering the huge medical challenge, Maame Achaa concluded her statement by thanking her husband for all his efforts and prayed for God's blessings for him.

See her post below

Below were some social media comments on the story

Maafia Hutch said:

Awwwwwww. So touching. God bless hubby for us sis. And we thank God for your life. Indeed, what God cannot do does not exist!!!

Patricia Aviella Esi Addo-Dombo indicated:

God bless you our husband, May everything you do be blessed. My dear, we thank God for your life.

Charllote Ofosua Apau mentioned:

Achaa thank God for your life and that of your family, may He preserve you all. Mr. Achaa's husband you do all, God bless you abundantly.

Hon Oppong stated:

Maame I like this write-up very touching and emotional. Chairman God bless you abundantly and answer all your secret prayers. We love you.

In other news, amid the social stigma and stereotype against women who opt for or undergo a cesarean section, a Ghanaian woman died after her husband’s pastor allegedly advised against the surgery.

Source: Yen.com.gh