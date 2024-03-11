Global site navigation

Chef Smith Opens Up On Being A 'Twin', Denies Going To Sleep During Cook-A-Thon
by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • Chef Smith has denied rumours that he embarked on the cooking marathon with his twin
  • In a video, he dismissed such reports and also clarified that he has no twin
  • Many people who commented on the video commended for embarking on the cooking marathon

Chef Ebenezer Smith has shot down accusations by some people that he and his supposed identical twin embarked on the just-ended cooking marathon world record attempt.

In an interview with social media influencer Code Micky on his YouTube page, Chef Smith clarified that those allegations were unfounded and should be treated as lies.

Photo of Chef Smith
Source: Facebook

Setting the records straight, Chef Smith revealed that he was not a twin in the first place.

He also denied rumours that he snuck out of the glass booth at night to take a nap at home while his supposed twin brother continued from where he left off.

"People cropped two of my pictures trying to create an impression that I am a twin. I want to say that Chef Smith is one."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 views and 23 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commended Chef Smith

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Chef Smith for attempting the record, with others expressing joy that he would be named the record holder.

@theodoredarkwa replied:

U have really done well, Chef Smith. U wil be certified as soon as they ar done with the certification

@anithawhite8725 reacted:

They didn’t support him but his attempt will be successful

@isaacbinney1525 indicated:

I didn't like him doing the attempt initially but after watching the interview I have come to like him.

@empiretvgh replied:

We pray for his success

Chef Smith was rushed to the hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Ebenezer Smith was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention after he ended his cooking marathon.

This comes as efforts by YEN.com.gh to get a quick comment from him, were turned down by the coordinator of the cook-a-thon, Naa Adjeley Shuga.

She explained that Chef Smith had been sent to the hospital after staying in the glass booth for so long.

Source: YEN.com.gh

