Famous social media influencer, Kalyjay, was in France recently and had the chance to tour different parts of the European country

On his Twitter handle, the gentleman decided to narrate the major differences between Ghana and France

He provided details regarding transportation, food, tourism, and other aspects of daily living that show ways in which France is doing better

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer, Kalyjay, has given a rather captivating and picturesque account of Europe after he traveled to France on a trip to seal some deals.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @gyaigyimii, the young man, comparing life in France to that of Ghana mentioned that it is extremely simple and easy to get about in the European country.

According to him, there is not even the need to get a car because the transportation system is so simple and efficient, that everyone is able to find what they need out there.

Photos of Kalyjay in France Photo credit: @gyaigyimii/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Kalyjay's own words:

Below were some of the statements Kalyjay made in the long thread on Twitter.

Transportation

You know what be nice about this side? The way transportation be easy here, taxi dey, public bus dey, train dey, bicycle dey, scooter dey, Bolt then Uber, tram dey, motor etc. No need to buy car seff cos the Benz u dey struggle buy be taxi for streets. Everything be so simple

Food

Wey the food be so affordable with 12 euros seff u fit get solid Cho. That be like demma 12 cedis probably if u convert ego look big but if u dey earn in euros no stress. Wey everybody dey do in work o. Ei no be now u go go office then somebody dey toss toss u.

Timeliness

I come here I no see any convoy o. If u hear siren ibi ambulance or police. If driver say 8pm he go dey 8pm he dey. Almost all the roads bi one way so chances of head on collisions be very very little. Unless u no put ur leg for zebra crossing driver for stop. Place wey set so

Tourism

Them get historic sites for almost everywhere o. 5 mins biaa statue or some historic site bi plus park and things. Wey them cement everywhere too kama. 2 days this my sneakers no make dirty I shock waa cos we dey walk too.

Cleanliness

Ah Charley I no see open gutter biaa for anywhere o. Wey most of the buildings dem utilize the underground so well. Like them dey manage the space ankasa. If u go construction site they clean the place after every day's work. U no. Go know say dem dey work seff. Ibi serious

Internet access

Be like ibi rule or something but every restaurant or office we visit get like free wifi. Ibi the roaming idey buy wey dey vex cos that one we dey car inside. If the car get wifi anka bro I no buy data since I go just wifi.

What Ghanaians said about Kalyjay's report

@sirnobys replying to @gyaigyimii said:

so when our leaders travel, don't they see these things. Don't they enjoy them? Why don't they try to establish such similar systems in the country? What's preventing them?

@NatRaynolds commented:

When our people get there, they become less religious. Because the system answers all their prayers. Our problem is not spiritual, it is the faliure to create a good system for ourselves.

Source: YEN.com.gh