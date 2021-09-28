Burna Boy has taken his love for Ghanaian youngster, Black Sherif, a notch higher

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian superstar was seen rapping Second Sermon

Many fans wondered how the Nigerian was able to speak the Twi language so fluently

Multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, has been spotted in a new video singing Black Sherif's Second Sermon song word for word.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the On The Low hitmaker was seen seated in a dimly lit room as he relaxed.

Black Sherif's song was heard playing in the background as Burna Boy nodded his head in enjoyment.

Burna Boy spotted in video rapping Black Sherif's Second Sermon word for word. Source: Instagram/@blacksherif, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

All of the sudden, the Nigerian star decided to showcase his command over the Twi language as he sang some lines from Black Sherif's song.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Burna Boy has shown some massive infinity towards his Ghanaian counterpart which appear to be giving Black Sherif some mileage across the African continent.

Some weeks ago, Burna Boy was spotted jamming to Black Sherif's song while he enjoyed his time in the UK.

Burnaboy was seen in what looked like a room as he flaunted his outfit and expensive-looking pair of sneakers while dancing to the song.

In yet another video, Burna Boy and his crew were listening to Black Sherif's song but this time, they were actually watching the music video of the song.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif, known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, became a topic of interest following a new record he set in the month of August 2021.

According to statistics coming from Charts Ghana's Twitter page, the First and Second Sermon hitmaker managed to take pole position in the most streamed songs for August this year.

Per the statistics, Black Sherif managed to amass a whopping 2.35 million views on YouTube beating the likes of Ghana's fastest rapper Sarkodie and Nigeria's WizKid.

Source: Yen