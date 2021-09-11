Burnaboy has been spotted in a video jamming to Black Sherif's song

The Grammy award-winning Nigerian act was seen cooling of as he watched 'Killer Blacko'

Black Sherif took over the music industry with his First and Second Sermon songs as they went viral

Multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste Burnaboy has been spotted in a new video jamming to Black Sherif's Second Sermon song as he showed off his fashion sense.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Nigerian superstar was seen jamming to Second Sermon by Ghanaian prodigy, B;ack Sherif.

Burnaboy was seen in what looked like a a room as he flaunted his outfit and expensive looking pair of sneakers while dancing to the song.

Video drops as Grammy Award winner Burnaboy jams to Black Sherif's song. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Another video sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the Twice As Tall crooner sitting in what looked like an exclusive lounge with some people as they relaxed.

In that video too, Burnaboy and his crew were listening to Black Sherif's song but this time, they were actually watching the official music video of the song.

Burnaboy was seen nodding his head in excitement as he listened to the song.

Black Sherif's First and Second Sermon songs went viral in Ghana after he released them with many Ghanaians jamming to them.

The songs quickly gained massive attention and airplay garnering unprecedented numbers on streaming sites and YouTube.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian musician known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, became a topic of interest following a new record he has set in the month of August 2021.

According to statistics coming from Charts Ghana's Twitter page, the First and Second Sermon hitmaker managed to take pole position in the most streamed songs for August this year.

Per the statistics, Black Sherif managed to amass a whopping 2.35 million views on YouTube beating the likes of Ghana's fastest rapper Sarkodie and Nigeria's WizKid.

