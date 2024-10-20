Two teenagers lost their lives in a terrible reckless driving accident in East Legon involving Prophet Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son

The accident led to the arrest of the renowned preacher, his wife and another person related to them

An excerpt of his first church sermon after making bail has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian preacher Prophet Salifu Amoako has shared his biting remarks about his son's reckless driving accident that led to the death of two teenagers in East Legon.

During a church service on October 20, the renowned preacher reacted to the heavy criticisms he has suffered since the accident on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Salifu Amoako preaches in church after East Legon accident. Photo source: Facebook/OkayFM

Source: Facebook

In the sermon, the preacher established that the frenzy surrounding the accident was because of his reputation as on of the most revered religious leaders in the country.

"It is an accident. My son did not carry a gun to go and kill somebody. He involved himself in a terrible accident. Im not the one who did it neither his mother. But it is because of my name that why this thing is going everywhere. If this car hit an okada, who is going to mention it? it is bebacue so fmy name. So let's see what the Lord will do."

Prophet Salifu Amoako's sermon has gained significant traction on social media as fans share their thoughts on his remarks.

In the sermon, he also condemned his church members' attacks on the media during a court session after the accident.

Ghanaians react to Salifo Amoako's sermon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Salifu Amoako's remarks about the East Legon accident.

Nana K Fway noted:

"U shouldn't have spoken koraaa. All you need is still apologize . If we're him, I. Always always always apologize anytime I hold the myk. No explanation. Apostle. No reply to the critics , no reply to any insult. Just dey geee and continue to apologize."

Osofo Suro Daakye wrote:

"Very irresponsible statement from wee smoker who makes himself man of God."

Nana K Fway said:

McBrown and Dumelo mourn East Legon accident victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaians continue to mourn the passing of the two young girls.

Several stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, John Dumelo, etc., attended a vigil scheduled for family, friends, and other Ghanaians to honour the memory of the girls.

Source: YEN.com.gh